Cizikas Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-0 Win Over Red Wings

Casey Cizikas was the recipient of the Iron Man Mask, the Isles postgame award for a two-assist effort

By Rachel Luscher
Casey Cizikas’ game doesn’t always come with bells and whistles, but he got both on Thursday night, with a pair of assists and the Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

“The guys gave him the player of the game and he deserved it,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “He does so many things that sometimes you don't see as much, because there's not always points coming with it. Tonight, he was rewarded for those efforts.”

Cizikas recorded two assists, a plus-four rating and a blocked shot in 11:01 TOI in the Isles’ dominant 5-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
He also went 4-for-4 at the face-off dot and made an important play on Max Shabanov’s second goal, forcing a turnover in neutral zone by intercepting a pass from Andrew Copp and forwarding a pass to Max Shabanov, who went on to record highlight-reel goal to take a 5-0 lead in the third period.

Cizikas anchored his line with Cal Ritchie and Shabanov - providing veteran leadership to two rookies in the league. The trio was effective in finding chemistry quickly, racking up seven total points (3G, 4A) in the game.

“That’s what we’ve done well together, we keep a tight triangle and we’re there to support each other, taking care of our end when we need to,” Cizikas said.

Ritchie, who earned the Iron Man Mask in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars, was happy to pass it off to his linemate and mentor. The 20-year-old center has learned a lot from Cizikas in a short span.

“He brings so much energy to the team,” Ritchie said. “In between shifts I’m always asking him questions, trying to figure out what the right play was. I look over video with him. He’s been great to play with, a great teacher for me.”

