Cizikas Earns Iron Man Mask in 5-0 Win Over Red Wings

Casey Cizikas’ game doesn’t always come with bells and whistles, but he got both on Thursday night, with a pair of assists and the Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

“The guys gave him the player of the game and he deserved it,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “He does so many things that sometimes you don't see as much, because there's not always points coming with it. Tonight, he was rewarded for those efforts.”

Cizikas recorded two assists, a plus-four rating and a blocked shot in 11:01 TOI in the Isles’ dominant 5-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

He also went 4-for-4 at the face-off dot and made an important play on Max Shabanov’s second goal, forcing a turnover in neutral zone by intercepting a pass from Andrew Copp and forwarding a pass to Max Shabanov, who went on to record highlight-reel goal to take a 5-0 lead in the third period.