Trottier cherishes 'highest honor’ of receiving own Canadian stamp'

The issue is part of a series Canada Post launched in 2022 that highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders who had dedicated their lives to preserving their culture and improving the quality of life of Indigenous peoples of Canada.

“This is one of the highest honors, very special because it recognizes something beyond just my abilities and skills in hockey,” Trottier said. “It recognizes my Indigenous roots, which I think is really kind of powerful.

“My grandparents, my father, my uncles, all the family went through the discrimination aspects of the times, not the nicest part of history,” Trottier added referring to the Canadian residential school system that started in the 19th century that separated First Nations children from their homes under the auspices of giving them a Catholic education. “To be able to do the stuff I was able to do, have the support of family, community, country and have it recognized on a postage stamp in Canada, it’s hard to put into words the honor that comes with that.”

The Trottier stamp shows him as a New York Islanders player hoisting the Stanley Cup framed by a prairie landscape, a nod to his Saskatchewan upbringing. The stamp, designed by Tétro features photography by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images and background by Branimir Gjetvaj.

“I think they did a fantastic job, it’s so professional,” Trottier said. “The only word that comes to mind is ‘regal.’”