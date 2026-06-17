Trottier cherishes 'highest honor’ of receiving own Canadian stamp'

A second-round pick (No. 22) by the Islanders in the 1974 NHL Draft, Trottier was a high-scoring center who won the Stanley Cup in four consecutive seasons with New York (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983), two straight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins (1991, 1992), and once as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2001).
He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie (1976), Art Ross Trophy as the League’s points leader (1979), Hart Trophy as NHL MVP (1979) and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (1980).
Trottier had 1,425 points (524 goals, 901 assists) in 1,279 regular-season games and 182 points (72 goals, 111 assists) in 221 playoff games with the Islanders and Penguins.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997 in his first year of eligibility.
Trottier, who is Cree, Metis, Chippewa and Irish, co-founded the Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team and has visited communities across Canada, participating in clinics and mentoring young people.
“I think for me it's just about inspiring the next generation, whether it's a student-athlete or student or people who have dreams of music or art or something that they have talents in,” he said. “Whether you’re Metis, Chippewa, Algonquin, it doesn’t matter what your background is. You can achieve.”
The stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent stamps and three Official First Day Covers. The front of the Trottier cover depicts waving and holding the Cup with youth hockey players in the background. The back of the cover has a biography of Trottier in English and French.