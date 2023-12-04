Barzal Named NHL Second Star of the Week

Barzal recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in two games last week

Barzal-StarOfTheWeek_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders

The National Hockey League announced today that Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has been named the NHL’s “Second Star” for the week ending on December 3, 2023. Barzal, 26, recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in two games last week.

On Tuesday, November 28, Barzal recorded three points (one goal, two assists) and was named second star of the game in New Jersey. It was his 23rd career three-point contest.

On Thursday, November 30, the Coquitlam, BC native recorded four points (one goal, three assists), including his fourth career overtime goal, to help the Islanders defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. It was the fifth instance in his career that he recorded at least four points in a single contest and the first time since April 1, 2021. He matched his career-high as he extended his road point streak to eight games, recording 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) on the road from November 9 to November 30.

Barzal leads the Islanders in points (23) and is tied for the team-lead in assists (16, Dobson) through 22 games this season. He leads Islanders forwards in power play points (two goals, seven assists) and is tied for second on the team in goals (7). Barzal also leads all NHL skaters with 34 takeaways in 22 games this season.

