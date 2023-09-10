News Feed

Islanders Third Jersey Schedule

Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks

Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened

Islanders 2023-24 National TV Schedule

NHL Announces Time Changes for Islanders Games

Islanders and Bruins March 2 Start Time Changed to 7:30 p.m.

Maven's Memories: The Pivotal Summer of 50 Years Ago

Maven's Memories: The 1975-76 Blossoming of the Isles and Denis Potvin

Isles Staff and Viscardi School Alumni Celebrate Hockey is for Everyone

Ledecky and Islanders Honored by Ice Hockey in Harlem

Isles, Alumni Attend Clark Gillies Foundation Celebrity Golf Invitational

Maven's Memories: Celebrating John Tonelli at the NY Hockey Hall of Fame

Talkin' Isles: Adrian Aucoin

Islanders Sign Skarek

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Tonelli and Fischler Inducted into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame

Bill MacMillan Passes Away

Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement

Winger played parts of four seasons with Islanders from 2016-21 as part of 16-year NHL career

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Andrew Ladd announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday, hanging up the skates after a 16-year NHL career, which included parts of four seasons with the Islanders from 2016-21.

Ladd recorded 72 points (39G, 33A) in 181 games with the Islanders over that span, netting 23 goals during the 2016-17 season, his first with the Islanders. After appearing in 78 and 73 games, respectively, during his first two seasons, injuries limited him to 30 games over his final three years with the club, before being dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2021. Ladd also appeared in 37 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers over parts of three seasons.

The Maple Ridge, BC native played 1,001 career NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Islanders and Coyotes, recording 550 points (256G, 294A) over that span. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Ladd won with the Hurricanes in 2006 and the Blackhawks in 2010. Ladd captained the Thrashers/Jets during his six-year stint with the franchise and was an alternate captain for three years with the Islanders and two with the Coyotes.

Off the ice, the winger operated the Ladd Foundation, a not-for-profit charity that raised money and awareness for issues primarily affecting youth and the environment. Ladd’s sturgeon fishing event, a conservation initiative that involved catching, tagging and releasing sturgeon in his home province of BC, was profiled during the Islanders summer series in 2018.

All the best in retirement, Andrew!