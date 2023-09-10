Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement

Andrew Ladd announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday, hanging up the skates after a 16-year NHL career, which included parts of four seasons with the Islanders from 2016-21.

Ladd recorded 72 points (39G, 33A) in 181 games with the Islanders over that span, netting 23 goals during the 2016-17 season, his first with the Islanders. After appearing in 78 and 73 games, respectively, during his first two seasons, injuries limited him to 30 games over his final three years with the club, before being dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2021. Ladd also appeared in 37 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers over parts of three seasons.