3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

Exhale.

That’s what the New York Islanders were finally able to do on Saturday, snapping a seven-game winless skid with a 5-4 shootout win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the game-deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, lifting the Isles to their first win since Nov. 2. Hudson Fasching, Kyle Palmieri (1PPG, 1A), Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 shots to pick up his first win since Oct. 26. Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 of 33 in the shootout loss.

“It feels really good,” Wahlstrom said. “All the guys are happy to go home with two points. We've been battling and we've been in all of our games, so it's feels good to get two points.”

Saturday’s game marked the first time the Islanders had scored four goals (in regulation) since Oct. 24 against Colorado, as well as their first win beyond 60 minutes this season and the team’s first when allowing the opening goal of the game. With the win, the Islanders finish their western road trip with a 1-1-2 record and are now on a three-game point streak.