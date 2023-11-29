3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils

ISLES LET TWO-GOAL LEAD SLIP AWAY IN THIRD PERIOD:

There was no sugarcoating Tuesday’s result in the Islanders locker room post game.

“This one stings,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “This one stings bad.”

Tuesday marked the seventh time the Islanders had lost a two-goal lead this season, and while they’d managed to at least get a point in the previous six games, that was not the case in New Jersey.

The third period followed an all-too familiar trend for the Islanders this season, who allowed three third period tallies for the fifth time this season and fourth time in the past 14 games. It started with Hughes skating in undetected and whipping his seventh of the season short side on Sorokin at the 5:08 mark to give the Devils life.

“They got some momentum and we were unable to kind of stop it,” Noah Dobson said. “They get one late. It sucks, but we have to get ready for the next one.”

Penalties – which have also behooved the Islanders in third periods this season – reared their ugly head again midway through the period as the Isles saw their own power play turn into a four-on-three penalty kill and eventually Hischier’s tying goal at 11:10. The Isles own the league’s 31st ranked penalty kill and were going up against the league’s top-ranked power play on Tuesday.

“That's our kryptonite right now,” Horvat said. “We could easily have a lot of these games and our record could be a lot better if we just out of the box and get kills at the right time and we just didn't do it again tonight.”

The gut punch came with 23 seconds to play, as Lazar’s swipe at the puck caromed off Alex Romanov and past Sorokin to send the Islanders home empty-handed. Tuesday marked the Islanders first regulation loss when leading after two periods (7-1-3) and marked the Devils first (1-6-0) when trailing after two. Given the closeness of the Metropolitan Division standings, where six points separate second from seventh, it was a costly loss and undid what was a solid 40 minutes to that point.

“Obviously we'd like to get that one into overtime and get a point, but that one is on us for letting them come back like that,” Horvat said.