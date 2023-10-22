3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo

VARLAMOV MAKES SEASON DEBUT:
Semyon Varlamov made his season debut on Saturday, stopping 40 shots in the loss.
The result didn’t reflect the type of game the veteran netminder had, as he was thrust into action early with 14 saves – all of Ilya Sorokin’s workload on Tuesday – in the first period alone.
Varlamov bailed out the Islanders on a handful of occasions early, stopping Dylan Cozens off the rush after Buffalo caught New York on a poor first period line change. Varlamov had Cozens’ number again in the second period, outwaiting the forward in a one-on-one situation in front of the net. Cozens eventually scored in the third period on a backdoor tap-in.
Perhaps Varlamov’s best stop saw him shoot across the net to deny a Casey Middelstadt one-timer on a two-on-one in the second period.
Varlamov stopped the first 27 shots he saw on Saturday, but the Sabres eventually broke through, with Jeff Skinner one-timing a Middelstadt feed on a goal that was hard to fault the Isles netminder. Shot 29 also found its way in, as Mattias Samuelsson buried on an odd-man rush to make it 2-0 at 19:23.
WAHLSTROM AND GAUTHIER IN, HOLMSTROM AND FASCHING OUT:
Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier drew into the lineup in place of Simon Holmstrom and Hudson Fasching, respectively. Lambert said these moves were to inject some fresh legs into the Islanders lineup on a back-to-back.
Wahlstrom played his first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 27 last season and skated 12:16 with one shot and three hits alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. Wahlstrom also saw some time (1:18) on the second power play.
“I felt pretty good,” Wahlstrom said. “I felt good those first two periods and the third period came and I was a little tired but that's part of it. I’ve been off for, 10 and a half months, so, just got to just kind of keep getting into it.”
The 23-year-old expressed his gratitude for being able to play his first game in 10 months.
“I was super excited,” Wahlstrom said. “It's been a long road. You know, I can't thank my family, my sister and girlfriend for taking care of me for the whole eight months rehabbing. There are some there's some tough days, but it's it was just good to be back.”
Gauthier drew in for Fasching, skating alongside Anders Lee and JG Pageau. Gauthier was also making his Islanders debut and skated 12:58 with a shot, four hits and a blocked shot.