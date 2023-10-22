3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo

ISLES FALL ON SECOND NIGHT OF BACK-TO-BACK SET:

Discipline and puck management were at the top of the list of things the Islanders were looking to shore up after Friday’s 5-4 OT loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The penalty kill was much better, going three-for-three after allowing four power-play goals on Friday, though a penalty 15 seconds into the game set the tone for the Isles, who were forced to defend early and often.

While the Islanders were only credited with five giveaways officially, Head Coach Lane Lambert said he felt his team’s puck management was a pain point in the loss.

“Through the neutral zone, our puck management has to be better,” Lambert said. “That's two nights in a row now where we're trying, the intentions are good, but unintended consequences come along with that. And when you turn the puck over in the neutral zone, certainly against fast teams that transition quickly, then you find yourself back in your own zone and spending way too much time there. So we just have to manage the puck better.”

Frustration and fatigue seemed to set in for the Islanders as Saturday’s game progressed. With the Isles down 1-0 late in the second period, Adam Pelech made an uncharacteristic play, taking himself out of position to throw a big hit on Jeff Skinner. Skinner avoided the hit, which led to an odd-man rush and a Mattias Samuelsson goal to make it 2-0 at 19:23.

There was a little more to the story, as Pelech’s hit on Skinner earlier in the period led to the defenseman’s second-career NHL fight, as Alex Tuch took exception to the hit and jumped Pelech.

The deficit proved to be a steep him to climb on a night where the Islanders were outshot 43-25 and allowed 17 high-danger chances at five-on-five, while generating nine. As the game wore on, the fatigue of two contests which started with an emotionally-charged Metro Division matchup on Friday, in 28 hours appeared to catch up with the Isles. Dylan Cozens eventually made it 3-0, finishing off some pretty passing from Rasmus Dahlin and Jordan Greenway after a Samuel Bolduc was intercepted.

“Our detail wasn't where it needed to be,” Captain Anders Lee said. “You have to be extremely diligent with the puck and can't give them any freebies when it comes to turnovers. So we had too many of those tonight and they had some sustained pressure.”

The Islanders broke Comrie’s shutout streak with 1:21 to play in the third period, as Noah Dobson’s shot caromed off Connor Clifton’s arm and in late, but that was as close as the Isles came.