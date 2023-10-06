News Feed

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 
Dobson Paying it Forward

Dobson Paying it Forward
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11
Barzal and the Band

Barzal and the Band
3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers
Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster
Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp
3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Preseason Rosters: Islanders at Rangers 

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Inexperienced Islanders fall to veteran-laden Flyers in preseason tune-up, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho make impression with goals

Preseason_3Takeaways_Away_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night in the penultimate game of their preseason schedule.

Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to counter goals from Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny (1G, 1A) and Cam Atkinson.

With the loss, the Isles fall to 2-3-0 in preseason play, with their final exhibition contest coming on Friday night vs New Jersey.

FLYERS NHL ROSTER ROUTS ISLES INEXPERIENCE:

The Flyers, who are down to 26 skaters in training camp, iced something very close to their opening night roster on Thursday, with veterans such as Cam Atkinson, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim all dressed.

The Islanders took a different approach, bringing an inexperienced lineup, partially in a bid for Lane Lambert and co to evaluate young forwards – like Matt Maggio, William Dufour and Arnaud Durandeau – against NHL regulars.

That contributed to the lopsided score and shot totals, as the Isles were outshot 27-10 through two periods of play and 31-16 in the game.

“We’re evaluating and making some decisions,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “Some people are here for a reason and we found out some more about other people.”

The experience gap showed up in the types of goals the Flyers scored. Nicolas Deslauriers got a second whack at a Garnet Hathaway rebound at the side of the net to tie score 1-1 at 15:15, while Noah Cates finished off a Konecny centering feed off an odd-man rush at 16:24 of the first.

Owen Tippet beat Semyon Varlamov on a breakaway at 8:14 of the second period, while Konecny finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play on a Flyers’ two-man advantage at 18:45 to make it 4-1.

“Far too often tonight when we were in on the forecheck we turned off people and we’re guessing,” Lambert said. “That’s not our hockey, that’s not our hockey team and that’s not how we play hockey.”

While no roster is confirmed for Friday night, the Isles will likely have a more veteran lineup to wrap preseason. That said, it was a worthwhile experience for players like Maggio.

“It’s huge, you want to play preseason games so you get experience and kind of know what it takes to play in the league,” Maggio said. “When you play a full NHL team it kind of shows you where you’re at and what you need to improve on.”

NYI@PHI: Kuhlman nets breakaway goal

KUHLMAN AND PINHO GET ON THE BOARD:

Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho, two players who were signed over the summer to give the Islanders, potted goals on Thursday night and made an impression on Lambert.

“Both of those guys played well,” Lambert said. “Kuhlman was using his speed and clearly made a nice move on the breakaway goal. I was very happy with [Pinho] tonight in terms of his decision making and his play structurally so that was a very positive situation, both of those guys.”

Kuhlman opened the scoring at 9:53 of the first period, getting a breakaway from the Islanders blue line after the puck skipped over Travis Sanheim’s stick. Kuhlman made a quick move to fake out Carter Hart before slipping the puck behind the sprawled out netminder. Pinho was in the right place at the right time, potting an Oliver Wahlstrom feed into an open net after Carter Hart misplayed the puck behind the net.

It was the first goal of the preseason for both players.

BOLDUC AND AHO CONTINUE TO MAKE THEIR CASES:

Both Samuel Bolduc and Sebastian Aho dressed for Thursday’s contest, as the defensemen continue to make their case for a spot on the opening night roster.

Bolduc’s night got off to a rocky start, taking a high-sticking penalty after the whistle on Konecny, but he finished the game with two blocked shots and one giveaway in 16:47 TOI.

“Everybody makes mistakes, it’s probably not the last one I’m going to make, but I’ll put it behind me and keep going forward.”

Lambert said he felt Bolduc’s game improved throughout the night.

Aho skated 18:44 with one shot attempt and two hits, largely skating with Scott Mayfield. Aho’s 2:53 SH/TOI was second among Isles blueliners and third on the team on Thursday.

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders wrap up their preseason slate on Friday night at UBS Arena against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.