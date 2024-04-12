3 Takeaways: Isles Edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT with Resilient Performance

Palmieri buries the OT winner, as the Isles match a season-high sixth straight win

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders put forth a resilient performance to match a season-high six-game winning streak with a 3-2 OT victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri’s OT winner at 1:17 powered the win, supported by goals from Pierre Engvall and Casey Cizikas. Jordan Harris and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault turned aside 28 of 31 Islanders shots, while Semyon Varlamov made 12 saves in his third consecutive start and seventh start in the last 10 games for the Islanders. Varlamov is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. 

"It was a hard-fought game," Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. "One thing I'm proud of our guys, they compete. They were engaged and they wanted to win this game. It was nice to be rewarded with that goal in overtime."

Thursday’s slate had major implications in the standings, but the Islanders remained in control of their own destiny. The Islanders (89 points) padded their third-place status in the Metropolitan Division, three points clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in OT to slide into the second wild card spot in the East. The Washington Capitals (85 points) fell out of the playoff picture with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Philadelphia Flyers (85 points) closed out a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. 

The Islanders swept the homestand 3-0-0, with huge wins over the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Nashville Predators. The Isles also earned their first win over the Canadiens this season.

ISLES PLAY HARD-FOUGHT GAME

The Islanders understood the importance of the game and put forth a dominant effort in a heated, physical game where the shots and chances heavily favored the Islanders 31-14.

Despite a frame where the Islanders had the edge on shots 8-5 and outattempting the Canadiens 21-9, Jordan Harris opened the scoring at 17:28 of the first period.

Although Varlamov didn’t face many shots – the Islanders held their opponent to 14 shots on goal, which ties the fewest allowed on the season – but the netminder made quality saves in important moments to keep his team in the game.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Varlamov stoned Montreal’s top scorer Nick Suzuki on a breakaway and also made a key glove save on made a key glove save on Joel Armia in what was felt as a key moment in the game.

“He made that huge glove save at the end of the first period, that two-on-one that could’ve made it 2-0,” Casey Cizikas said. “It was a key save that kept us within one, and we came out in that second period flying, we were hungry.”

The Islanders forged a significant push in the middle frame, outshooting the Canadiens 14-5. Pierre Engvall tied the game with a blast from the slot at one apiece at 5:17 of the period.

The game also got physical midway through the contest, with JG Pageau and Brendan Gallagher dropping the gloves in the second period with each receiving five minutes for fighting.

The Canadiens retaliated in the third period, as Cole Caufield snuck a puck through Varlamov to regain the advantage 2-1, but Casey Cizikas tied up the score at two apiece at 6:30.

Kyle Palmieri buried his 28th goal of the season in overtime, receiving a feed from Brock Nelson and taking a sharp angle shot to beat Montembeault 1:17 into the extra frame. The winger has been hot as of late, with goals in four straight games.

"It was a big goal by Casey on that second one, and Palmieri [in overtime]. That was a big win. That was important for us," Roy said.

ISLANDERS DOWN A DEFENSEMAN EARLY

The Islanders faced a tough challenge early on, falling to five defensemen after Noah Dobson left the game in the first period and did not return after skating 1:28.

"He's obviously extremely important to this team," Adam Pelech said of Dobson. "He's been having a great year for us, so it's tough to lose him so early. But the whole team they really did a good job of picking up the slack."

Teamwork was on full display as the Islanders got the job done with a shortened blueline. Pelech skated 24:36, which marks a season-high. Ryan Pulock led all defensemen logging 24:47, but Mathew Barzal led all skaters in ice time with 25:47, in part due to the Islanders having four power play opportunities.

Head Coach Patrick Roy revealed that Dobson sustained an upper-body injury and will be evaluated tomorrow.

Managing without Dobson was a stiff test for the Islanders. Not only is the 24-year-old defenseman the team leader in assists (60) and second on the team in points (70) but the Islanders felt his absence on the power play, which went 0-for-4 in the contest and recorded four shots on goal.

Sebastian Aho, who drew into the lineup in place of Robert Bortuzzo, took Dobson's place on the first power play unit. Aho skated 22:46, recorded one shot on goal and one hit.

"[Aho] came in and played a really great game," Roy said. "I thought all the guys did a nice job taking those minutes."

Matt Martin left the game in the third period but returned late in the contest.

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-2 OT win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

ENGVALL BURIES 10TH OF THE SEASON

In one of his strongest performances of the season, Pierre Engvall got the Islanders on the board with his 10th goal of the year. 

The Swedish winger tied the game at one goal apiece for the Isles, collecting the puck at the left circle, finding an open area in the shot and ripping a shot past Montembeault at 5:17 of the second period. 

Engvall led the team with a career-high six shots on goal, with five shots in the second period alone and recorded two hits. 

"It was one of the best games I've seen him play," Kyle Palmieri said. "He was assertive, he used his body and used the speed. He was getting to the net. I think he has a special ability to beat guys and find open ice, it was a great game from him."

Engvall netted his 10th of the season and now has two goals in his last four outings. 

NEXT GAME

The Islanders will take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a matinee tilt. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m.

