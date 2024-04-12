3 Takeaways: Isles Edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT with Resilient Performance

The New York Islanders put forth a resilient performance to match a season-high six-game winning streak with a 3-2 OT victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri’s OT winner at 1:17 powered the win, supported by goals from Pierre Engvall and Casey Cizikas. Jordan Harris and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault turned aside 28 of 31 Islanders shots, while Semyon Varlamov made 12 saves in his third consecutive start and seventh start in the last 10 games for the Islanders. Varlamov is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts.

"It was a hard-fought game," Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. "One thing I'm proud of our guys, they compete. They were engaged and they wanted to win this game. It was nice to be rewarded with that goal in overtime."

Thursday’s slate had major implications in the standings, but the Islanders remained in control of their own destiny. The Islanders (89 points) padded their third-place status in the Metropolitan Division, three points clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in OT to slide into the second wild card spot in the East. The Washington Capitals (85 points) fell out of the playoff picture with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Philadelphia Flyers (85 points) closed out a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.

The Islanders swept the homestand 3-0-0, with huge wins over the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Nashville Predators. The Isles also earned their first win over the Canadiens this season.