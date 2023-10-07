3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

The New York Islanders were shut out by the New Jersey Devils 3-0 at UBS Arena on Friday night in the last preseason game for both teams.
Max Willman, Kevin Bahl, Simon Nemec (SHG) found the back of the net for the Devilswhile Akira Schmid turned away all 32 shots faced in the shutout. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Islanders.
“The last exhibition game is always a tough one to play,” said Head Coach Lane Lambert after the loss. “Guys are looking forward to next weekend for the regular season. I thought that in order to generate more, we had to be harder, and we weren't hard enough tonight. I thought their goaltender played well when he had to, but we didn't have enough traffic in front of net.”