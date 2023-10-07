3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

ISLES STUMBLE IN THE LAST PRESEAON GAME

After trimming their training camp roster by 19 players on Friday afternoon, the Islanders lineup looked similar to what it will look like in the regular season lineup, featuring a veteran-heavy lineup and familiar lines. That was in contrast to the Devils who iced a young, but hungry lineup without Jack Hughes, Nico Hischer and Dougie Hamilton.

“We didn't generate a whole lot offensively or sustain anything,” Brock Nelson said after the loss. “Puck possession wise, we didn't have a ton and they broke it out really easy. We were just a little disconnected or off in a certain plays that can turn the game around.”

While looking to make an impression on a PTO with the Devils, Max Willman opened the scoring in the first period by receiving a feed from Santeri Hatakka to sneak a backhand shot past Sorokin. Kevin Bahl wristed a shot through traffic to double the Devils lead in the middle frame, while Simon Nemec beat Oliver Wahlstrom in a foot race in the neutral zone, moving in on Sorokin and netting a shorthanded goal to triple the lead.

The Islanders power play faltered against the Devils, going 0-for-6 and allowing the shorthanded goal.

“I didn't like tonight,” Lambert said of the power play. “The chances we gave up that can’t happen in the regular season. We’ll have to clean that up because that was something that bit us last year.”