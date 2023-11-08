News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 

Oliver Wahlstrom scores his first of the season, but Islanders’ five-game point streak comes to an end

nyi-min-takes
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, halting their point streak at five games.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom (PPG) scored for the Islanders, but Pat Maroon (1G, 1A), Vinni Lettieri, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek led the way for the Wild to power their second consecutive win. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves in the loss, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in the win.

“It’s just those little things that are costing us right now, and we need to we need to fix that,” Ryan Pulock said after the loss. “We need to be better. But we have a veteran group in here and we know that we'll bounce back from this.”

The Islanders lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 24. Their winless streak against the Wild was extended to five games (0-4-1), as the Islanders have not won against Minnesota since Dec. 29, 2019.

Recap: Wild at Islanders 11.7.23

WILD BREAK GAME OPEN IN THIRD PERIOD:

Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, the game got away from the Islanders in the final frame.

The Islanders entered Tuesday’s game as the stingiest first period team in the NHL, but Minnesota opened the scoring 19 seconds into the contest.

Joel Eriksson Ek sent a pass from behind the net to Pat Maroon, who shelfed a shot from a sharp angle to beat Semyon Varlamov, opening the scoring. The tally ended Varlamov’s shutout streak at 137:39.

The Islanders rebounded toward the back half of that opening frame with a few strong sequences. After a battle for the puck along the boards behind the net, Casey Cizikas scooped up the puck and to set up Noah Dobson in the right circle, who fired a slap shot through Marc-Andre Fleury to knot the score at one apiece. Building off that momentum in the middle frame, Oliver Wahlstrom navigated past three Wild defenders and moved in on Fleury to capture the first Islander lead of the night.

The Wild responded 3:29 later with a Vinni Lettieri goal from the high slot, beating a screened Varlamov to tie the game at two apiece. The Islanders closed out the period strong, swarming and setting up in the Minnesota zone but were unable to capitalize.

Tied 2-2, the game was up for grabs, but the Wild broke the game open in the third period, scoring twice in a span of 42 seconds to give Minnesota a 4-2 advantage.

The critical stretch occurred when Dobson took a minor penalty and the Islanders were back on the penalty kill for the third time in the game. Kirill Kaprizov converted on the power play, which held as the game-winner for Minnesota, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Mats Zuccarello.

“We still had a lot of time left, and then we gave up another one right away,” Lambert said. 

Less than a minute later, Maroon fed a wide-open Eriksson Ek next to the crease to tack on another goal, as Minnesota was able to carry the 4-2 lead through the end of the game. Despite a late push, the Islanders could not mount a comeback.

UBS Postgame Photos: Wild 4, Islanders 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 7, 2023 at UBS Arena.

WAHLSTROM SCORES FIRST OF THE YEAR:

Oliver Wahlstrom slotted into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 30 and made an impact in his sixth game of the season. 

The young winger drew a penalty in the middle frame and proved to be the difference-maker on the subsequent power play, using speed to push past Minnesota defense to take a 2-1 lead for the Islanders.

Wahlstrom skated 13:32 and was tied for the team high in shots (4), blocking two shots and picking up his first point of the season. Wahlstrom skated on a line with Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal. 

“He played a great game,” Lee said of Wahlstrom. “He was strong on the puck and drove pucks to the net. He had a great move and a great shot to put us up, it’s just too bad we didn't hold on.”

MIN@NYI: Wahlstrom scores goal against Wild

BARZAL PLAYS CENTER, PELECH MAKES RETURN:

Bo Horvat did not slot into the lineup against the Wild, missing his first game as an Islander. As a result, Barzal shifted back to center with Wahlstrom skating on his right. Barzal tied for a team-high four shots, two takeaways in a season-high 24:43 TOI. 

“I thought he played great, Lambert said of Barzal. “I thought he was moving and creating things. He was dangerous all night long.”

Perhaps a bright spot on the injury front was the return of Adam Pelech, who returnd to the lineup after missing Saturday’s matchup with a lower-body injury. The veteran defenseman recorded one shot on goal, two blocks in 18:45 TOI in his return, skating as a pair with Noah Dobson.

“He’s an important piece for our team,” Dobson said. “It’s not easy to step back in there but he did a good job. He has a stick defensively like always so it's nice to have him back.” 

The starting six Islander defensemen were healthy and available for the first time since Opening Night on Oct. 14. 

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders head to Boston to take on the Bruins on Thursday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

