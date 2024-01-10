3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Canucks 5-2

The New York Islanders returned home on Tuesday night, but they did not return to the win column, falling 5-2 to the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena.
Brock Nelson scored two goals for the Islanders, netting a power-play goal to make it 3-1 and another tally to make it 4-2, but that’s all the offense they could muster against the Pacific Division-leading Canucks.
Filip Hronek (PPG, 1A), Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua (ENG) scored for Vancouver, who completed a sweep of the Tri-State Area.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 33 in the loss, while Casey DeSmith stopped 18 of 20 in the win.
“They're a good team over there. They played well and I didn’t think we showed our best,” Kyle Palmieri said.
The loss was the Islanders second straight in regulation, marking their first consecutive regulation defeats since Nov. 11 and 13. The Isles finish the year 0-1-1 against Vancouver. The Islanders (46 points) dropped to fourth in the ultra-tight Metropolitan Division in the defeat. Two points separate third place Philadelphia (46 points) from seventh-place Pittsburgh (44 points).
“It's still right before the halfway point, but you look at the Metro, and how tight the standings are, every team is kind of making a push,” Nelson said. “We're right there, so we want to string together a few to get some momentum.”