3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Canucks 5-2

CANUCKS COMPLETE TRI-STATE SWEEP:

Vancouver entered the game as the league’s highest-scoring team, averaging 3.88 goals per game and lived up to their billing. The Canucks scored five goals for a third straight game and the fourth time in their last five.

Defensemen did the damage on Tuesday, as Vancouver got three goals from three different blueliners – the first time the Isles allowed goals from three different d-men since Dec. 14, 2017.

“They transition the puck quickly, and they move it fast and they come right back at you if you're turning pucks over and things like that,” Palmieri said. “We kind of knew what to expect but weren't able to get to our game quick enough.”

After a relatively even first period, the Canucks scored two goals in a span of 2:17 to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. Filip Hronek opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 16:25, on what was effectively a five-on-three after Hronek’s initial shot left Casey Cizikas hobbled. Quinn Hughes made it 2-0 at the 18:42 mark, spinning off the wall, skating into the slot and sneaking a wrister through traffic and Sorokin.

Per statistician Eric Hornick, the 2-0 deficit marked the first time all season the Isles trailed by multiple goals after the first period – as well as the first time it had happened under Lane Lambert at home.

“To come out of that period down 2-0 was very difficult to swallow,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We just couldn't sustain anything. Give them credit. They played well.”

Vancouver continued to apply pressure in the second period, holding the Isles without a shot on goal for the first seven-and-a-half minutes. Elias Pettersson extended the Canucks’ lead to 3-0 at the 10:20 mark, as Hronek pickpocketed Adam Pelech setting Pettersson and JT Miller up for a two-on-one in tight.

The Islanders got that one back quickly, as Brock Nelson finished off a pretty, behind-the-back, backhander from Kyle Palmieri for a power-play goal at 11:11. Nelson’s goal was one of just four shots for the Islanders in the second period. Tyler Myers beat Sorokin with a slap shot off the rush at the 17:24 mark.

That put the Isles in a 4-1 hole against a team that was 23-0-0 when leading after two periods entering the game. Nelson’s second of the game, a wrister from the high slot through traffic and DeSmith, made it 4-2, but Dakota Joshua iced the game with an empty-netter.