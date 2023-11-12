3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Capitals 

ISLES FALL BEHIND IN SECOND PERIOD, UNABLE TO STAGE COMEBACK

The Islanders got off to a decent start on Saturday night, continuing the recent trend of strong first periods, but despite constant pressure in the first 20 minutes, the Capitals were able to jump on board first.

Evgeny Kuznetsov won a faceoff in the Islanders zone back to Alex Ovechkin who was there to collect the puck and snap it through Varlamov to open the scoring at 9:18, but the Islanders were able to get it back before the end of the period.

Alexander Romanov sent the puck into the Capitals zone, where Shepard went out of position to play the puck. The Capitals goaltender shot the puck off a Washington skate and Bo Horvat took advantage of the misplay and sent the puck to the point, where Romanov was able to fire off a one-timer to tie the game at 19:17.

Romanov proved to be a bright spot for the Isles in the matchup, as the defenseman netted his first goal and point of the year and stood out on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old recorded 10 shot attempts (four on goal, three attempted and three missed) and one hit, but Head Coach Lane Lambert pointed out his defensive abilities stood out the most, especially against Washington’s key top players.

“It was nice to see him score,” Lambert said. “But that wasn't the part that I thought he was best at. He defended pretty hard, especially matched up against the Ovechkin-Wilson line.”

The Capitals turned the tide in the middle frame and had two goals to show for it, cranking up their chances and causing the Islanders to chase.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel drove to the net and got a shot off, where Varlamov dove to get a piece of it, but Nic Dowd was positioned in the crease to bat the puck into the net to take a 2-1 advantage. The go-ahead goal came just after an awkward Islanders line change, where defenseman Sebastian Aho had to let the puck go by for fear of taking a too many men penalty.

Washington tacked onto that lead late in the second period. Matthew Phillips set up Aliaksei Protas, who got a shot off in the slot area to extend the lead for his first goal of the season.

The Capitals recorded 12 of the final 15 shots of the period and outshot the Islanders 15-9 overall through middle stanza. Despite outshooting Washington 16-6 in the final frame, the Islanders were unable to find the back of the net and couldn’t jumpstart a comeback.

“We didn’t generate as much in the second,” Nelson said. “In the third, we got a little bit more, but we couldn’t find a way to gain the momentum to get somewhere.”