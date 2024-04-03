3 Takeaways: Isles Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Blackhawks

It wasn’t pretty, or necessarily easy, but the New York Islanders picked up two important points in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (GWG) scored third period goals as the Isles rallied to beat the Blackhawks, pulling within one point of a playoff spot in the win.

“It was an important game for us,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I'm not going to say it was a great win. I'm also going say it was a great game… That's the type of hockey we need to play if we want to give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs.”

In addition to an important win, the Islanders (81 points) got some help on the out of town scoreboard, as the Washington Capitals (82 points) fell 6-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Caps currently occupy the second wild card spot and have played one fewer game.

It was also worth noting that the Isles won their first game on the back half of a back-to-back set this season, improving to 1-6-3.

“Anytime we can win back-to-back and especially on a back-to-back with two tough games, they played a good game tonight and we were faced with a tough challenge of a good goaltender tonight and to mentally grind through it, it definitely helps us,” Horvat said. “But we have a lot of work to do. We're chasing and we got to keep winning hockey games here in order to get in.”