Zach Whitecloud to Hold Meet & Greet at Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer

VEGAS (October 13, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud will participate in a meet and greet with top fundraisers and sponsors of Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Vegas on Sunday at City National Arena.

The Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer®, hosted by Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, returns for its second year in the Las Vegas Valley after being held in Henderson last year. The event begins with a Frozen 5k Friday and Saturday with participants invited to skate 35 laps to honor those who have been impacted by cancer. Registration is available now here.

The Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Celebration Ice Show will be held Sunday, October 15, at 4 p.m. PT. Hamilton will emcee the event, which features performances from top fundraisers and is highlighted by a performance by 2014 Olympian Polina Edmunds. Tickets for the ice show are available now here.

Before Sunday’s show, Whitecloud will host his meet and greet with top fundraisers and sponsors of the event.

Proceeds benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and its Vegas-based healthcare partners, Cure 4 the Kids.

The Golden Knights will donate a portion of the proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle at Saturday night’s game to the Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer®. Promotional support for the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

