VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Zach Whitecloud to Hold Meet & Greet at Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer

VGK defenseman to support initiative dedicated to cancer research

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (October 13, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud will participate in a meet and greet with top fundraisers and sponsors of Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Vegas on Sunday at City National Arena.

The Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer®, hosted by Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, returns for its second year in the Las Vegas Valley after being held in Henderson last year. The event begins with a Frozen 5k Friday and Saturday with participants invited to skate 35 laps to honor those who have been impacted by cancer. Registration is available now here.

The Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Celebration Ice Show will be held Sunday, October 15, at 4 p.m. PT. Hamilton will emcee the event, which features performances from top fundraisers and is highlighted by a performance by 2014 Olympian Polina Edmunds. Tickets for the ice show are available now here.

Before Sunday’s show, Whitecloud will host his meet and greet with top fundraisers and sponsors of the event. 

Proceeds benefit the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and its Vegas-based healthcare partners, Cure 4 the Kids.

The Golden Knights will donate a portion of the proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle at Saturday night’s game to the Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer®. Promotional support for the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

