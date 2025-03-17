Women's History Month: Youth Hockey & Fan Development

‘Expanding the Realm’ is a phrase often used around the Vegas Golden Knights organization. It refers to the efforts to bring everything the Golden Knights offer to as many people in Las Vegas and beyond. The mission to spread the love of the team and the love of hockey is one that Sheri Hudspeth, Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development, pursues each day.

Hudspeth spearheads initiatives like Mites at Knight that allows youth hockey players to take the ice during intermissions at Golden Knights home games and the VGK Road Trip which visits cities throughout the region multiple times each year to grow the game of hockey. Without her, the scope of hockey and love for the Golden Knights wouldn’t be as vast as it is today.

Hudspeth started coaching girls and youth hockey in 2004 after her time at Minnesota State University, Mankato where she played Division I hockey. In 2021, Hudspeth got the opportunity to help grow the Junior Golden Knights girls’ program as the 12U girl’s head coach and served as the Director of Girls Youth Hockey Programming. Two years later, Hudspeth seized an open opportunity in the organization’s marketing department which added fan development to her repertoire. Under this additional role, she helps expand the TV market through road trips to places such as Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and now, Mexico.

“I am fortunate to have a role with the Golden Knights where I can introduce young girls to the sport of hockey whether with a ball hockey clinic at a school or with on-ice programming such as the VGK Bauer Empower program,” Hudspeth said. “The more women that are visible in sports in all roles, the more they can help inspire the next generation that there is a career path for them. Whether it is playing, broadcasting, operations, and now even coaching at the pro level.”

Hudspeth has been crucial in the growth of youth hockey in the Las Vegas valley and beyond. She introduced the Bauer Empowered program to the Vegas Golden Knights. Bauer Empowered is a low-cost introductory program offering hockey to girls. The program allows girls ages 5-12 to learn the fundamentals of hockey, while also allowing them to attend a custom equipment fitting with prominent athletes such as PWHL player, Megan Keller, and USA Women’s Hockey players, Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey. In this program, these young players’ first interaction is with Olympians and brand-new equipment, showing that if they can see it, they can be it.

Another initiative Hudspeth factors into is the VGK Road Trips. Every summer, she gathers Vegas cast and staff to venture out to the Western region to spread the VGK way and expand the realm. The team has traveled to Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho in previous years, but has added Arizona and Mexico in recent months.

With the absence of NHL hockey in Arizona, Hudspeth has made it her mission to keep the love of the sport in the desert. The team is coming up on their third trip to Arizona since October, and without Hudspeth’s efforts, the love for the game wouldn’t be felt as strongly throughout the Western United States.

She also works closely with LosVGK to teach hockey fundamentals to Hispanic and Latino fanbases in the realm. Hudspeth and Ben Thomas, Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach, assembled to create a historical trip by bringing the Golden Knights to Mexico in September 2024. On road trips, Hudspeth constructs hockey clinics on the ice and ball hockey clinics off the ice to teach young players about the love of the game.

“Hockey is my first true love. Getting to go to schools and teach kids about the game with Chance, staff, and even players is special and something I don’t take lightly,” said Hudspeth. “The impact that the Golden Knights have on the community is special to be a part of day in and day out.”

As a Youth Hockey Director, it is on Hudspeth to help guide these young players and minds to success. To her, coaching is a way to give back and make things better for young players today, to improve on her own experiences growing up. She hopes to be a mentor for the younger generation, something she didn’t have while growing up. She teaches them hockey skills as well as life skills and teaches them to be strong women on and off the ice.

“I think just being visible in person and online helps create awareness that there are other women out there to lean on. My advice to them is to be kind and helpful to others, take one more minute to stop and do things right. No matter the size of the task, do it to the best of your ability. You never know who is watching and where it may lead you,” Hudspeth said. “Hockey is for everyone. You can play, watch, and work in hockey. This game is inclusive and for everyone. Dream big, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t.”

Hudspeth brings the passion and drive needed to help expand the realm outside of the Las Vegas valley. It is no simple task to accomplish what she has, but Hudspeth takes it in stride. She is proud to work for a team that celebrates women in the organization. She hopes to continue the contributions to help grow women in sports, both playing and as a teammate herself.