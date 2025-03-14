Women's History Month: VGK Partnerships

When considering the quality that defines a successful team, the answer lies in the strength of its partnerships. Krystle Krasnaj, Morgan White, Aisling Dowling, and Martina Adrianne Rodriguez involved in the are part of the group at the Vegas Golden Knights who bring partnerships between the team and its business partners to life.

The partnerships team generates revenue for the organization by coupling the Golden Knights brand with business partners in a way the enhances the fan experience. Whether fans are picking up free treats from McDonald’s or Taco Bell after an exhilarating game or attending watch parties at premier venues around town, the work done by the VGK sponsorship group allows fans to reap the benefits of their labor.

Krystle Krasnaj acts as Vice President of Global Partnership Activations, where she manages the team that activates the organization’s partnerships. Once a partnercomes on board and officially signs a contract, Krasnaj and her team help nurture an everlasting relationship with the partner and fulfill all the assets within the contract. The aim is to provide additional value to ensure that they want to stay a partner for a long time.

“We provide a diverse voice and contribute meaningfully,” Krasnaj said. “You can be authentic and true to yourself—whether you're a woman, a man, or identify in any way. That authenticity is key to success.”

Surrounded by strong women throughout her life, Krasnaj has drawn from their independence and resilience to propel her career.

“I've seen a lot of women be able to have opportunities to take on progressive roles,” Krasnaj said. “Whether those are role models in my life or mentors or just different women I've seen be able to accomplish amazing things, I think it has been great to see over the last 20 years. Being a woman in sports entails bringing a different perspective.”

Krasnaj encourages younger women aspiring to enter the sports industry to seize every opportunity. Her own journey began selling programs for the Oshawa Generals, a junior hockey team in Ontario, followed by volunteering and eventually transitioning into the NHL as a Public Relations Intern. Through her 18 years in the NHL, Krasnaj advanced to being Senior Director of Partnership Marketing. This season, she took that experience and moved to Vegas to cultivate partnerships with the Golden Knights.

Confidence is key to flourishing in your career. Morgan White, Senior Manager of Global Partnership Activations, believes that it’s important to remain authentic.

“If you're a brand looking to advertise—whether through media, broadcast, digital, or in-arena signage—we can offer all those options with the Vegas Golden Knights,” White said. “Choosing to partner with us means you’re choosing a comprehensive approach rather than individual ad forms.”

From a young age, White always craved the idea of working in sports. While she continues to grow in her role today, she reflects on times in her childhood where she fondly remembers circling around the kitchen counter with her dad, slice of pizza in hand, captivated by Wednesday Night Rivalry on TV.

“I think there's a lot of adversity to get into a role like this,” White said. “But you can do anything you put your mind to. Ignore the naysayers.”

White brought her self-belief to The Ohio State University where she initially began in the Men’s Lacrosse Recruiting program. She honed her customer service skills in hosting future players and their families. White learned a lot of customer service skills from her mom, who was a flight attendant. During her time in Ohio State’s lacrosse recruiting program, she also interned with the Columbus Blue Jackets in marketing. White was diligent in her goal of success as she balanced both roles while taking a full course load. She discovered her passion for partnerships and found the perfect fit in Vegas after graduating in 2020.

White was fresh out of college when she made the move to Vegas to work for the Henderson Silver Knights. Being in the American Hockey League, she managed 75 partner accounts where she matured into her role.

“I think I was young coming into the industry,” White said. “When I look at where I was three years ago and what I thought I knew then versus what I know now, I think that that was an obstacle.”

Nowadays, White has not just expanded her knowledge of the career field, she has taken the opportunity to work with some of the most crucial clients to do some of the most impacting campaigns for the community.

Before the season began, White collaborated with Naqvi Injury Law to kickstart a “Road To Puck Drop” campaign. The scavenger hunt invited fans to get excited for the 2024-25 season while finding prizes throughout the city. In the end, a UNLV student won the grand prize of $25,000. It was a special moment for White as she saw the immediate impact it made in the community.

White said she handles every situation, mission, and motive with confidence and positivity.

“I think confidence is probably first and foremost,” White said. “Being able to articulate ideas and doing that forward thinking of what hurdles might there be with your idea, having positive energy is important.”

White takes pride in listening to teammates and helps coach them to become the best they can be.

“I think it’s just the ability to listen,” she said. “I think being able to immerse yourself in as many different meetings and conversations as possible is important. Listen with intent to learn versus listening to respond.”

Similar to White, Aisling Dowling remembers the time she was little when she attended Boston Bruins games with her dad. From the moment she saw the joy an activation can bring to fans, she knew that's where she wanted to be.

Dowling, Senior Coordinator of Global Partnership Sales, Service and Strategy, initially didn't envision ever leaving Boston. However, when an opportunity arose with the Golden Knights, she recognized it as her chance to make a mark.

“I think it means that you need to be a trendsetter,” Dowling said. “It’s really more about how you present yourself in front of others in the industry.”

During her tenure with the Boston Red Sox as an Associate of Partnership Sales, Dowling learned invaluable lessons from her mentors about perseverance. They taught her to transform a 'no' into a 'yes,' a mindset that has followed her to Vegas.

Dowling collaborates closely with Junior Sponsorships Graphic Designer Martina Rodriguez, where their combined efforts help create compelling partner artwork that showcases the Golden Knights' partnerships.

“As a designer, I think it’s key to set aside your ego and focus on the growth that comes from constructive criticism,” Rodriguez said. “At the same time, it’s also important to believe in yourself— it’s all about finding that balance.”

Rodriguez, a UNLV alumnus, began as a Graphic Design intern with the team in 2023 and worked relentlessly to get offered a full position.

Being relentless is a quality that the women of Golden Knights partnerships showcase day in and day out.

By celebrating individuality—whether through style or approach—women in sports can foster meaningful connections with partners and fans alike. This authenticity not only enhances the workplace but also strengthens the bond with the community, showcasing the influence of diverse voices in shaping the future of sports marketing.