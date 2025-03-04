Women's History Month: VGK Marketing

As Golden Knights fans walk into The Fortress, eager to receive a new bobblehead, grab a gameday poster, or race to their seats, they’re welcomed into T-Mobile Arena with a smile and anticipation for a night of fun. Women like Kloey Carpenter, Bailey Allen, and Kristen Santero strive to push boundaries and deepen that bond with fans.

Kloey Carpenter serves as the Director of Marketing and Brand for the Vegas Golden Knights. She has played a pivotal role in the organization since 2019. Over the years, she has developed her voice and expanded her responsibilities, ensuring that the Golden Knights brand remains dynamic and cohesive.

“I think an obstacle I've had to overcome is finding my voice and confidence in group settings,” Carpenter said. “I was afraid to do that. I've had great leadership and people ahead of me that have been willing to hear me, to hear my ideas, to feed off of my ideas, and for me to be able to find my voice. I'm not afraid to think outside of the box to share those crazy ideas.”

As her career in sports has taken shape, Carpenter has learned the importance of speaking up and sharing ideas. She believes that even the simplest thought can have an everlasting impact on all fans.

Carpenter ensures that the Vegas Golden Knights brand is ever evolving and cohesive. Through unique events and specialty giveaways, Carpenter keeps fans at the forefront in her day-to-day responsibilities. She also oversees VGK Authentics – the team’s initiative that allows fans to purchase game-used gear from the Golden Knights. Her never-say-no mentality has helped her grow the program so fans can take home moments in VGK history.

On top of helping the Golden Knights brand advance on a daily basis, Carpenter is always eager to be an uplifting presence for her colleagues. She credits that trait to the model her mom was for her, and the way she wants her own daughter to see her.

“My mom has shown me that whatever I put my mind to, I can get and has been able to fully support me no matter what,” Carpenter said. “She's always had my back, and I think that's the woman that I want to be to other females in work and to my daughter.”

Carpenter said she’s proud of the work she’s put in with the Golden Knights and is always looking for out-of-the-box ways to push the brand forward. Her biggest piece of advice to women in sports is to not be afraid to say yes to a new project or opportunity.

“You need to be able to try anything because any of those opportunities to say yes could lead you to something great, but you're not going to know it until you give it a try,” Carpenter said.

In a recent project, the Golden Knights showed their #VegasBorn support as they put on the full game day experience at a UNLV Men’s Basketball game on Feb. 4th. For Bailey Allen, Coordinator of Special Projects, it was a project she reflected upon with immense pride.

Allen, a Vegas native, was drawn to the way the Golden Knights united the community when the team began playing in 2017. After completing her undergrad at the University of Oklahoma, she joined the organization that she was inspired by.

“When someone asked me, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?’ I honestly had no idea. I feel like I'm getting better at it every day. It’s cool to see my growth and how I want to continue to grow in the marketing realm,” Allen said.

Her role ranges from managing marketing projects to organizing events and projects around the Golden Knights business offices. Whether it’s administrative work at a computer or bringing a vision to life at a game, Allen relies on her work ethic and positivity to keep the team moving forward. Allen credits her favorite successes within the organization to the teamwork that is at the cornerstone of every initiative the team works on.

“When we come together, it's an awesome group that really collaborates well and works well,” Allen said. “I love the relationships I've made with the women in our marketing department because we're all so different, but we have the same sense of humor and the same desire to keep growing and be powerful women in sports.”

Vice President of Digital Marketing & Fan Development Kristen Santero joined the Golden Knights this past October. While it may be her first year with the team, she is no rookie when it comes to the importance of the fans in Vegas as she spent 10 years in entertainment marketing with Caesars Entertainment.

“Hockey is a very male-dominated sport, but confidence and remembering why you were chosen for your role can make all the difference,” Santero said.

When she was in college Santero worked with the basketball program at the University of Southern California and spent time working with the Los Angeles Clippers. As she now oversees the team’s digital marketing communications to fans, she said the love of the game is a key uniting factor between the city and the team.