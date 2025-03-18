Women's History Month: Guest Services & Facility Operations

The growth of hockey in Nevada since the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights wouldn’t have been possible without the dedicated individuals who manage the facilities where players take the ice. At the heart of this success is a team of three exceptional women, Joanna Packard, Carolyn Mortenson, and Rachel-Tayla Hunt, who play a pivotal role in the organization’s rink operations across Las Vegas.

At the helm of safety and security, Packard exemplifies leadership and vigilance in her role as Director of Safety and Security. With a keen eye for potential challenges, she manages not only City National Arena but also oversees the operations at Hylo Park Arena and America First Center. Her responsibilities encompass everything from access control to emergency preparedness, ensuring that each venue runs like a well-oiled machine. Simply, the list of roles is never-ending.

“I love being in the action,” Packard said. “When it comes to big events our different arenas put on, I love creating and being a part of how we get this done. Give me the puzzle. Let me solve it. That's what I love.”

Hailing from a small town, Packard’s journey is rooted in curiosity and a relentless drive to solve problems. Inspired by her mother’s work ethic, she graduated with a Master of Science in Emergency and Crisis Management from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Her career began as a Senior Corporate Investigator at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, where she managed criminal activities within the casinos for seven years.

Packard said her phone almost fell out of her hands when she was offered a position with the Golden Knights organization. Whatever situation arises at one of the rinks, Packard prioritizes safety and wellbeing for everyone involved and she makes sure safety plans are in place for anything that might happen. Her calm demeanor is key to handling stressful situations. She said she’s extremely proud to contribute to the Golden Knights.

“It makes me super happy to come to work,” Packard said. “To be a woman in sports, it's just a super powerful place to be right now.”

Echoing Packard’s passion, Hunt serves as the Manager of Guest Services and Events. As visitors enter the rink, they are greeted by her infectious energy which sets the tone for an unforgettable experience. Hunt’s role is multifaceted as she’s bouncing back and forth between rinks ensuring schedules are running smoothly and guests are happy. She said that even the hard days are worth it because of the smiles she sees on kids’ faces when they see the rink in front of them.

“You’ll never know if you don't try,” Hunt said. “I realized that if you put your best foot forward and step out of your comfort zone, you’ll see what's next.”

Originally from South Africa, Hunt made the courageous decision to move to Las Vegas with her family, seeking better opportunities for herself and her sister. Their previous vacation to Las Vegas in 1996 inspired this leap of faith, and now Hunt passionately instills her love for hockey in her daily tasks, hoping to inspire her daughter to dream big and believe in herself.

Mortenson, Senior Director of Skating Programs for the Golden Knights pours that same energy into the Learn to Skate Programs at City National Arena, America First Center, and Hylo Park. Mortenson soaks up every single time a new skater progresses. She often finds herself sitting at the desk, eager to see the bright young faces and check in on how they have been or ask what the new thing they learned in their previous session is.

Mortenson has been skating since she was five years old. She performed professionally for years before joining the Golden Knights organization to share her love of skating.

“Follow your dreams,” Mortenson said. “If you're working hard enough and you have the passion to do it, you'll be able to do it. Don't let anybody get in your way.”

Mortenson has grown in her role alongside the sport in the city as she now serves as senior director where she thrives in the vibrant environment of hockey. Every day she believes there is an offer of new challenges and opportunities for growth. Each woman on this team excels at identifying issues and crafting innovative solutions, consistently going above and beyond in their roles.

Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations Darren Eliot says that some people draw energy from others while some people radiate energy to others.

Together, Packard, Hunt, and Mortenson exemplify the power of women in sports, paving the way for future generations and redefining what it means to be leaders in the world of hockey.