Visit to AFC Bournemouth Allows Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club to See Sport in a Different Light

Soccer has always been a prominent sport in the Las Vegas valley and around the world. After the addition of AFC Bournemouth to Foley Entertainment Group in 2022, the floodgates opened for the potential to grow soccer in ways never seen before in Las Vegas.

Part of the growth came in the form of a partnership between AFC Bournemouth and Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club. For the last year and a half, AFCB and DTLVSC have created more opportunities for youth soccer in the Las Vegas community by hosting youth camps, starting youth soccer leagues with free gear, and now taking trips to England to visit Premier League facilities. On top of that, young soccer players in Las Vegas have a team to point to as a favorite in one of the best leagues in the world.

The collaboration between AFC Bournemouth and DTLVSC has been spearheaded by Steve Cuss, Head of Community for AFCB and Gary Soresman, Executive Director of Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club. As the two organizations have come together, Cuss and Soresman have looked at the partnership strategically to enhance both of their operations despite being located across the pond from one another.

“We were delighted to welcome Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club to Bournemouth for a two-week football tour,” Cuss said. “The tour was part of the continued partnership between DTLVSC and AFC Bournemouth which promotes player and coach development and soccer in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing the partnership and providing opportunities and memorable experiences for many to enjoy.”

Soresman took 21 players from two teams and his team of coaches to southern England to explore AFC Bournemouth facilities and gain new experiences on what it takes to be a professional soccer player. The club had the opportunity to be coached by AFCB Academy coaches, tour Vitality Stadium, meet Academy players, play against local teams and take in a friendly match between AFC Bournemouth and Real Sociedad of La Liga in Spain. The purpose of the trip was to show Las Vegas-based players the bigger picture of soccer (football in England), what it takes to be a Premier League player, and see the game in a different light.

“Travelling to visit AFC Bournemouth offered our players an invaluable experience at a Premier League club in England,” Soresman said. “They got exposure to diverse playing styles, cultural enrichment, team bonding in a new environment, and a chance to grow on and off the field. This trip inspired personal growth, sportsmanship, and lifelong memories.”

Before the group from Las Vegas began their travels, AFC Bournemouth First Team midfielder Lewis Cook and forward Antoine Semenyo sent the club special messages and well wishes on their trip. The group then travelled to England at the end of July and, after one night’s rest at Canford School, immediately hit the pitch with a tour of Vitality Stadium and training sessions with AFC Bournemouth Academy coaches. The following day, the club faced off against Academy players, an experience the Las Vegas boys called “once in a lifetime.”