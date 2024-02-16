VGK to Host Select-A-Seat Event at T-Mobile Arena March 5

VEGAS (February 16, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host an exclusive select-a-seat open house on Tuesday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena. A limited number of full season ticket memberships are available for the 2024-25 season, starting at just $58 per game in the upper level and $75 per game in the lower level. All fans who attend and purchase a membership will receive an exclusive gift.

The Golden Knights invite all prospective full season ticket members to view available seating options at the event. Current members of the Can’t Wait List and current partial season ticket members will have priority access, followed by the general public from 4 to 7 p.m. PT.

Fans interested in attending should RSVP here.

Full season ticket members receive the largest savings off single-game prices, their own seats for every game, one complimentary gift per account, an interest-free payment plan, an opportunity to purchase discounted full-season parking, access to exclusive events and additional discounts on merchandise, group tickets and single-game suites. They also receive priority access to 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets.

