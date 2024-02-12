VGK to Celebrate Alex Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL Game

VEGAS (February 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 12, plans to celebrate defenseman Alex Pietrangelo tonight on the occasion of his 1,000th career regular-season NHL game. The Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild tonight at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tonight is also the team’s Lunar New Year Knight and the game is presented by Resorts World.

The celebration will begin with a pregame ceremony honoring Pietrangelo; fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for the ceremony. Pietrangelo will be joined on ice by his wife Jayne; children Evelyn, Oliver, Theodore and Julia; and parents Joe and Edi.

Proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle at tonight’s game will benefit the pediatric ward at Sunrise Hospital, at Pietrangelo’s request. Promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal at City National Arena will have souvenir pucks available for purchase to commemorate tonight’s milestone. VGK Authentics will have a limited number of Pietrangelo sticks available for purchase at tonight’s game at the special price of $100 each, along with additional Pietrangelo merchandise at the stand behind section 10. Limitations apply to VGK Authentics purchases.

The Golden Knights will be celebrating Pietrangelo’s milestone on social media using the hashtag #Pietrange1000. Fans are invited to add their memories and congratulations using that hashtag.

Pietrangelo, 34, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2019, 2023) who will become the first player to reach the 1,000-game milestone as a member of the Golden Knights. The No. 4 overall pick by St. Louis in the 2008 NHL Draft, Pietrangelo is the 386th skater all-time to play 1,000 NHL games (390th player including goaltenders). He is just the 38th active player and 11th defenseman who has played in 2023-24 to reach the milestone.

