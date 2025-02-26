VGK, Southwest Gas Come Together to Build Beds for Kids in Need

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Vegas Golden Knights in partnership with the Southwest Gas Foundation spent the morning building beds as part of Southwest Gas’ Building Lives Up Everywhere (BLUE) event. BLUE is a Southwest Gas employee volunteer program, where employees give back to their communities and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“We are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities where we serve,” said Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Sleep in Heavenly Peace and are proud to extend support for initiatives that improve the well-being of children and uplift our neighbors. A bed is a fundamental necessity – our collective efforts will help ensure more children in our community have a comfortable place to sleep each night.”

Members of the Golden Knights organization teamed up with employees from Southwest Gas to build 60 beds that support Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The beds will be donated to kids in need in Las Vegas to provide a comfortable place to get valuable rest at the end of the day. The VGK Cast and employees were on hand to help build beds and take photos with Southwest Gas employees after the group came together for a great cause.

"The support we receive from partners like Southwest Gas and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is invaluable to our mission,” said Chris McDowell, President of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Las Vegas chapter. “No child should have to sleep on the floor, and every bed we build represents more than just furniture—it symbolizes comfort, security, and a sense of belonging. We are extremely grateful for the community’s dedication to helping us fulfill our mission.”