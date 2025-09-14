VGK Rookie Report: Sept. 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights rookies defeated the Colorado Avalanche rookies, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon to go undefeated at the 2025 Rookie Showcase at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Matyas Sapovaliv tallied two points (1G, 1A) in the victory with Joe Fleming (1G) and Kai Uchacz (1G) scoring the other two goals for the Golden Knights. Cameron Whitehead stopped 29-of-31 shots for the victory.

Mazden Leslie (3A), Mateo Nobert (2G, 1A), Mathieu Cataford (3A), and Uchacz (3G) all tied for most points throughout the weekend at the Rookie Showcase.