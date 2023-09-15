VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 14, 2023

The group took the ice for two practice sessions on Thursday in preparation for their upcoming games against the prospects of the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. That external competition serves as a mindset shift for the organization’s young prospects.

In contrast to Development Camp, Director of Player Development Wil Nichol sees the opportunity to go head-to-head against true opposing players as an essential segue into the competitive hockey season.

“Development Camp is more of an education,” Nichol explained. “You’ve got the scrimmages – but now [in rookie camp] you’re going against other teams, different colored uniforms. It has a different feel, even just looking at the itinerary…the intensity level increases significantly.”

That intensity means that attention to detail – especially away from the puck – are of even greater importance for prospects looking to take their game to the next level. And the players are equally cognizant of the weight that coaches will be placing on these aspects of their game throughout rookie camp and into the preseason. For Brendan Brisson, that meant making them the focus of his offseason.

“I was really working on my pace and skating," Brisson said. "It’s going to be a big thing that I’m going to look to show in preseason games. I’m comfortable when I have the puck on my stick, it’s just always working to get it."

FAMILIAR FACES

Nichol also spoke highly of the team’s latest addition to the player development staff, former Golden Knight Nick Holden. Holden re-joins the organization with 16 professional seasons of experience, three of them with Vegas, and 654 NHL games.

“I’m very honest with the kids, and I can give them a lot, but I can’t tell them what it was like as a pro hockey player, because I didn’t play pro hockey," Nichol said. "[Holden] wasn’t drafted, he spent a significant amount of time in the minors, and he had to go through all those steps to become an everyday NHL player. So there’s not going to be a lot of scenarios that he doesn’t understand as a player.”

Holden himself was thrilled to once again be a Golden Knight.

“This franchise takes such good care of the people inside of it," Holden said. "To rejoin a first class organization in any capacity is awesome. I love to play…but when I think of my favorite memories, I think of the personal relationship side of things. So I’m really happy to be here right now.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Brendan Brisson, drafted 29th overall in 2020, joins Vegas for the Rookie Faceoff after his first full professional season with their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He finished his 2022-23 season with 37 points (18G, 19A) in 58 games – fifth most on the team. Brisson also tied veteran player Gemel Smith for third-most goals on the team that season.

Defenseman Lukas Cormier also completed his first full professional season with the Silver Knights. He scored 35 points (10G, 25A) in 62 games – third overall in goals among rookie defensemen, and fourth overall in points. He made the jump to the professional game as the two-time winner of the Emile Bouchard Trophy, awarded to the QMJHL's Defenseman of the Year.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman made his professional debut with the Silver Knights last season after two years with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. He finished his juniors career with a 3.29 GAA and a .903 SV% in the WHL, as well as a 2.53 GAA and .921 SV% for Sweden's U20 team.

FRIDAY FOES

Anaheim’s top-ranked prospect, forward and second overall draft pick Leo Carlsson, joins the Ducks after a season with Örebro HK of the SHL. He scored 25 points (10G, 15A) in 44 games and additionally notched 6 points (3G, 3A) in 7 WJC games.

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, drafted 10th overall in 2022, is coming off his second season in the OHL. He scored 54 points in 37 games with the Saginaw Spirit and 34 in 32 games after a mid-season trade to the Ottawa 67s. He also finished his 2022-23 season with a +33 rating.

Goaltender Calle Clang split last season between the SHL’s Rogle and the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. He finished his SHL season with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 SV%, and his AHL season with a 2.65 GAA and a .904 SV%.

The group will return to practice tomorrow, September 15, at 10:30 a.m. They’ll then face off against the prospects at The Dollar Loan Center later that evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to see the Stanley Cup before the game between 5 p.m and 6:45 p.m.

