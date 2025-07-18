VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025

The 2025 VGK Road Trip presented by A1 Garage Door Service continued in Arizona with stops in the Phoenix area this week.

After wrapping up the Northern Nevada stretch, the VGK staff headed to Chandler, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe. The team kicked off the visit at Ice Den Chandler to get things started in Arizona.

VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland joined the team as he partook in all three on-ice clinics with more than 150 kids. Youth players were greeted by VGK cast members before checking in. VGK broadcasters Dan D'Uva and Dave Goucher were part of the festitivies as they play-by-play voices of the team checked in with fans who catch games on TV and on the radio. Before the clinics began, Engelland spent time taking photos and signing autographs with the kids. With a DJ playing some Golden Knights game tunes, children ages 5-13 skated on the ice for a fun and valuable time.