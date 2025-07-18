VGK Road Trip Blog: July 15-17, 2025

By Amber Dammeir

The 2025 VGK Road Trip presented by A1 Garage Door Service continued in Arizona with stops in the Phoenix area this week.

After wrapping up the Northern Nevada stretch, the VGK staff headed to Chandler, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe. The team kicked off the visit at Ice Den Chandler to get things started in Arizona.

VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland joined the team as he partook in all three on-ice clinics with more than 150 kids. Youth players were greeted by VGK cast members before checking in. VGK broadcasters Dan D'Uva and Dave Goucher were part of the festitivies as they play-by-play voices of the team checked in with fans who catch games on TV and on the radio. Before the clinics began, Engelland spent time taking photos and signing autographs with the kids. With a DJ playing some Golden Knights game tunes, children ages 5-13 skated on the ice for a fun and valuable time.

While action was happening on the ice, there were plenty of activities available for families off the ice. From a wide range of giveaways such as bracelets, trading cards, sunglasses, bag tags, and the 2024-25 Vegas Golden Knights Yearbook were up for grabs to help fans add to their VGK collections.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosted a ball hockey clinic at Sunnyslope Community Center where Sheri Hudspeth, Director of Youth Hockey Programs was joined by her coaches, Engelland, and D’Uva to continue growing the game in the Phoenix community. Engelland and D’Uva answered all the burning questions from children inspired by the sport.

The fun continued at Ice Den Scottsdale as 140 kids took part in three on-ice clinics with the Golden Knights crew.

During the clinics, Goucher and D’Uva hosted a Q&A session with fans to talk about life broadcasting for the Golden Knights. One lucky fan in attendance won four tickets to a VGK home game next season.

Thursday began with a Spanish-speaking ball hockey clinic at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center hosted by LosVGK.

The party moved from the street to Mullett Arena on Thursday afternoon for the final sessions of the 2025 VGK Road Trip. The Golden Knights were joined by men's and women's hockey players from Arizona State University to run young players through some drills at the home of the Sun Devils.

The annual trip throughout the Realm of Gold and Ice continues to set new highs as the team added Arizona for the first time.

“This year is special because it was the first year we included Arizona in the big road trip,” Hudspeth said. “The turnouts were massive at every stop, a lot of thank yous and appreciation from the parents and fans in Arizona, Knight Monsters in Reno/Tahoe and the Sun Devils in Tempe.”

More than 700 kids in Northern Nevada and Arizona participated in clinics during the 2,127-mile trip for the Golden Knights. The memories made on and off the ice will stick with Golden Knights fans in these cities as they gear up for the 2025-26 season.

“Successful hockey clinics can be measured in the number of smiles on the ice and in the gym,” Hudspeth said. “Where kids are interacting with the team and having fun, dancing, and making friends is what means the most.”

