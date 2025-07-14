VGK Road Trip Blog: July 11-13, 2025

The 2025 VGK Road Trip is presented by A1 Garage Door Service

Reno
By Lexi Flom

The 2025 VGK Road Trip presented by A1 Garage Door Service kicked off in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday and Reno on Sunday with multiple on-ice hockey clinics, appearances from VGK cast, and endless fun for Golden Knights fans in Northern Nevada.

The bus filled with VGK staff took off to Reno on Friday to travel the 441 miles through the Nevada desert. After arriving to the Biggest Little City in the world, staff enjoyed a meal at Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen before preparing for the first official stop of the VGK Road Trip.

Saturday was spent at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena as 100 kids from 5-13 took part in two on-ice hockey clinics Sheri Hudspeth, Director of Youth Hockey Programs, and her team of youth hockey coaches. VGK broadcaster Shane Hnidy and Tahoe Knight Monsters forward, Anthony Collins also hit the ice to help the next generation of professional hockey players.

Kids had so much fun learning from Hudspeth and Hnidy while also getting to hang out with Chance and Tahoe Knight Monsters mascot, Tessie. Families traveled from all over to participate in the clinics. One family came all the way from the United Kingdom to lace up their skates with the Golden Knights. Marco and Cici arrived to South Lake Tahoe with their son Michael from London to allow Michael the opportunity to grow as a hockey player.

Marco visited the United States for a work conference a few years ago and went to a Golden Knights game. He was immediately hooked by the electricity of the Golden Knights, the fast pace of hockey, and excitement of the fans. When he went home to the UK, Marco talked to Cici about starting Michael in youth hockey. Four years later, Michael laced his skates up for a VGK clinic.

“The UK hockey training is so limited. Resources are so limited, so we have to wake up at five in the morning. As a parent, we have to drop him off at the ice rink, and we’ve been doing this for four years,” Marco said. “Michael enjoys it. He really enjoys the training and has built the confidence while playing on a team which really changed his life. We enjoy watching it.”

Michael’s headmaster in London gave him the chance to try ice hockey. From there, he has built his confidence, grown his social circle, and gained new friends. Now, the family’s lives revolve around ice hockey.

“I realized Michael’s screen time compared to other kids was all from him watching NHL matches. He watches highlights on YouTube constantly. Hockey is just part of his life now,” Marco said.

Michael, alongside the rest of the kids at the clinic, absorbed all the valuable instruction they could from the Golden Knights coaches. Within a few hours, the first day of on-ice clinics wrapped with a big ‘Go Knights Go!’ chant and buzzing energy throughout the air.

Tahoe

The VGK staff got up bright and early on Sunday morning to head to Reno Ice for more sold out on-ice hockey clinics, including an NHL Learn to Play session. Around 150 kids laced their skates up with Hudspeth, Hnidy, Chance, Tessie, and even Archie, mascot for the Triple-A MiLB Reno Aces. With the help of additional coaches from Reno Ice, the kids participated in drills and scrimmages to improve their hockey skills in hopes of becoming future NHL players.

VGK broadcaster, Gary Lawless also joined this leg of the Road Trip to recap the first two days and preview what to look forward to in Arizona. Additional initiatives took place in Reno, including the donations of hockey equipment to the arena to encourage the growth of girl’s hockey in Northern Nevada.

The first leg of the 2025 Road Trip was a success, thanks to special guests from the Tahoe Knight Monsters, VGK broadcasters Shane Hnidy and Gary Lawless, Chance, and the hockey families that welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights with open arms. Being able to bring the Golden Knights to stops along the West coast while also tying in local community ties is what the VGK Road Trip is all about.

Staff and crew from the Golden Knights will regroup in Las Vegas on Monday before turning their focus to Arizona. More on-ice clinics will be held in Chandler, Scottsdale, and Tempe, Arizona as well as two ball hockey clinics at community centers in Phoenix, Arizona. VGK alumni, Deryk Engelland and VGK broadcasters, Dave Goucher and Dan D’Uva will join the trip in Arizona to continue spreading the Golden Knights experience.

