VGK Road Trip Blog: July 11-13, 2025

Kids had so much fun learning from Hudspeth and Hnidy while also getting to hang out with Chance and Tahoe Knight Monsters mascot, Tessie. Families traveled from all over to participate in the clinics. One family came all the way from the United Kingdom to lace up their skates with the Golden Knights. Marco and Cici arrived to South Lake Tahoe with their son Michael from London to allow Michael the opportunity to grow as a hockey player.

Marco visited the United States for a work conference a few years ago and went to a Golden Knights game. He was immediately hooked by the electricity of the Golden Knights, the fast pace of hockey, and excitement of the fans. When he went home to the UK, Marco talked to Cici about starting Michael in youth hockey. Four years later, Michael laced his skates up for a VGK clinic.

“The UK hockey training is so limited. Resources are so limited, so we have to wake up at five in the morning. As a parent, we have to drop him off at the ice rink, and we’ve been doing this for four years,” Marco said. “Michael enjoys it. He really enjoys the training and has built the confidence while playing on a team which really changed his life. We enjoy watching it.”

Michael’s headmaster in London gave him the chance to try ice hockey. From there, he has built his confidence, grown his social circle, and gained new friends. Now, the family’s lives revolve around ice hockey.

“I realized Michael’s screen time compared to other kids was all from him watching NHL matches. He watches highlights on YouTube constantly. Hockey is just part of his life now,” Marco said.

Michael, alongside the rest of the kids at the clinic, absorbed all the valuable instruction they could from the Golden Knights coaches. Within a few hours, the first day of on-ice clinics wrapped with a big ‘Go Knights Go!’ chant and buzzing energy throughout the air.