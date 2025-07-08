VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trevor Connelly

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connelly was part of the group that spent the first week of July at City National Arena for Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Connelly, 19, was drafted in the first round by the Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Draft. The forward recorded 13 points (4G, 9A) in 23 games at Providence College last season before joining the Henderson Silver Knights for six games at the end of the year. He posted four points in those six contests with Henderson including his first AHL goal. Connelly caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

I'd say the guys that I played with Henderson and Lucas Van Vliet. So, [Braeden] Bowman, [Kai] Uchacz, [Ben] Hemmerling, [Matyas] Sapovaliv, and then Van Vliet. We've played together on the national team a couple times, and we're roommates here, so it's been really nice.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Jack Eichel. Just a world class American. He's someone I look up to and watch all throughout the year.

Favorite thing about the VGK organization?

Everything. I don't think I could pick one thing about it. I think everything about the organization is so first class, and it’s a top tier [organization].

Favorite thing about Las Vegas?

I think all the golf courses. I wasn't the best golfer before I came here, but I can say coming to Vegas has helped my golf game a lot.

Favorite way to beat the heat?

The pool, I would say, or just kind of chill out inside. But I've been tanning by the pool. I just have to load up with sunscreen.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Brussels Sprouts

Entrée: 12-ounce Wagyu

Side: Mac and Cheese, for sure

Dessert: Crème Brûlée

Favorite social media platform?

Instagram. I just get to see a lot of the hockey world and get to see what my friends are doing in their daily lives.

Favorite sport besides hockey?

I'd say tennis. Grew up playing pretty competitive tennis. I’d say at heart, it’s tennis, but right now it’s golf.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

It has to be my overtime winner against Cam Whitehead. That was a crazy game. I was at Providence and he was at Northeastern. It was so tight, and it was a 6-5 game. In the handshake line after the game, he said, “You really had to do that to me?” So that was pretty funny.

What was your first hockey stick?

Oh, I think it was a Bauer with an Alexander Ovechkin curve on it.

Describe your tape job.

Right now, it's kind of similar to Eichel’s. Maybe a little higher up, which is like a full white blade that kind of goes up the heel a little. We call it like a sock.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

Oh gosh, I've had my knee pads since I was like 13 [years old]. My knee pads and elbow pads since I was about 12-13 [years old].

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

An apple. It's like a baseball kind of, same shape.

Who is your Mario Kart character?

Yoshi.

When did you get your first phone?

I think that was in fifth grade or sixth grade.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

Oh, that's a tough one. Probably 1985-1990.

What's your favorite animal?

My dog, for sure.