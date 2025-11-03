What is VGKPay and how does it work?
VGK Pay Members FAQ
VGKPay presented by America First Credit Union is a centralized payment system integrated into the Official Vegas Golden Knights app that allows fans to quickly and easily pay for concessions and merchandise at T-Mobile Arena and for merchandise at The Arsenal at City National Arena. Fans only need to store their credit card information once, and they can use it for in-venue purchases without having to re-enter payment details. This simplifies the in-venue purchasing process by providing a single payment method for food and merchandise, streamlining transactions, reducing friction, and allowing fans to focus more on enjoying the game rather than worrying about payment methods.
How can I access my Member discounts with VGKPay?
To access your Member discounts, please make sure you are logged into the VGK Mobile App using the same email address that is associated with your Membership account. If you are still unable to see your Member discount, please contact your account rep for more assistance.
Where can I use VGKPay?
VGKPay is accepted at the majority of concessions and retail locations at T-Mobile Arena including The Armory, the flagship team store. VGKPay is also accepted at The Arsenal at City National Arena in Summerlin.
VGKPay is not accepted at T-Mobile Arena’s Amazon Just Walk Out locations, the Bud Light Lounge Market, by hawking vendors, or at the Section 214 retail location.
What are the main features and benefits of using VGK Pay?
- VGKPay centralizes your wallet, making your T-Mobile Arena gameday experience smoother and more enjoyable.
- One-Time Setup: Add your payment card once, and never have to enter it again.
- All-In-One Wallet: Bundle your payment with your discounts and loaded value rewards into a single scan at checkout.
- Rewards: Earn concessions and retail loaded value rewards. When you spend $50, you get $5 back in Fortress Funds to use for future purchases.
What are Fortress Funds?
Fortress Funds are concessions and retail credits that you can earn to save on future purchases when you pay using your VGKPay wallet.
- Each month, when you spend $50 on concessions you can earn $5 towards your next food or beverage purchase at T-Mobile Arena.
- Each month, when you spend $50 on team gear at T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal at City National Arena you are eligible to earn $5 of Fortress Funds at each location for a total of $10 retail credits.
- Fortress Funds expire at the end of each month, but you are eligible to earn Fortress Funds monthly.
Be sure to use your credit or debit card connected to your VGKPay wallet to earn when you purchase!
Are there any exclusions on how I can redeem my Fortress Funds?
Food & Beverage Fortress Funds can be redeemed for any concessions purchase at T-Mobile Arena. However, they cannot be redeemed at certain locations including Amazon Just Walk Out locations, the Bud Light Lounge Market, and hawking vendors.
Retail Fortress Funds cannot be redeemed at the Section 214 retail location.
Fortress Funds expire on the last day of each month.
How do I add a new payment card into my VGKPay Wallet?
To add a new card through the Official VGK Mobile App, access the VGKPay wallet from the Ticket Quick Bug icon on the app’s home page. If you do not have a card saved on file, follow the instructions to add a card. After adding a card on file, you will also have the option to save multiple cards to your wallet by selecting the "Add" button.
How do I remove a payment card from my VGKPay Wallet?
Fans can remove a card in the VGKPay wallet by tapping on the card and selecting “Remove this Card” in the wallet.
How does "Scan & Pay" work? Will any of my discounts, entitlements, or loaded values be applied?
- "Scan & Pay" will apply all of your wallet benefits into one easy QR code to scan at time of payment. The transaction will be processed in the following order:
- Apply discounts (if applicable)
- Apply loaded value (if applicable)
- Apply stored value (if applicable)
- Charge remaining balance to card on file (last used payment card)
If I have multiple loaded value amounts, can I choose which one I want to use during a purchase?
Yes, fans can choose to scan the loaded value cards individually or edit which loaded value amounts on the "Scan & Pay" view by selecting the "Edit" button on the consolidated QR code screen.
If I have multiple payment cards in my wallet, can I choose which one I want to use during a purchase?
Yes, fans can choose to scan the payment cards individually or edit which payment card on the "Scan & Pay" view by selecting the "Edit" button on the consolidated QR code screen.
Is VGKPay secure and how does it protect my payment information?
Yes, VGKPay is designed with security in mind. Payment information is securely tokenized and stored, ensuring that sensitive data is protected.