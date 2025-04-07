VGK Foundation to 'Fuel The Realm' with $20,000 Gas Giveaway April 9 at Smith's

VEGAS (April 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 7, details of its efforts to “Fuel The Realm” with $20,000 of free gas from the VGK Foundation at the Smith’s at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, April 9. The event is part of the Golden Knights’ Fan Appreciation Week presented by Zoox.

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on April 9, cars at the Smith’s on Lake Mead Parkway will receive $50 of free gasoline (up to $20,000 total). Members of the VGK Cast, including Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, will be on hand to greet fans.

Wednesday’s event marks the sixth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last three years.

