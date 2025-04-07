VGK Foundation to 'Fuel The Realm' with $20,000 Gas Giveaway April 9 at Smith's

Cars will receive $50 in gas at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson starting at 8 a.m. PT

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 7, details of its efforts to “Fuel The Realm” with $20,000 of free gas from the VGK Foundation at the Smith’s at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, April 9. The event is part of the Golden Knights’ Fan Appreciation Week presented by Zoox.

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT on April 9, cars at the Smith’s on Lake Mead Parkway will receive $50 of free gasoline (up to $20,000 total). Members of the VGK Cast, including Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, will be on hand to greet fans.

Wednesday’s event marks the sixth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last three years.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

