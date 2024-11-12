VGK Fans Can Win Team Prizes By Playing PLAYSTUDIOS Mobile Games

VEGAS (November 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today a partnership with PLAYSTUDIOS, the Vegas-based award-winning developer of free-to-play casual and casino-style mobile games, including myVEGAS, POP! Slots, and the iconic Tetris. PLAYSTUDIOS becomes a Proud Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights and will offer exclusive VGK-themed content and prizes, through their myVIP Loyalty Program, to Golden Knights fans who download and play their games.

“Partnering with another Vegas Born company committed to entertaining fans is a natural fit for the Golden Knights,” said Vegas President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are excited to work with PLAYSTUDIOS to elevate the experience for VGK supporters in their apps and at our games.”

Fans who download and play participating apps can earn free myVIP Loyalty Points that can be exchanged for sweepstakes entries and a chance to win valuable prizes from a curated collection of Golden Knights merchandise and experiences, including:

Fully paid travel, accommodations, and game tickets to Golden Knights road games in New York City and Vancouver;

Fully paid travel and accommodations to a Foley Entertainment Group property in the United States;

Customized Vegas Golden Knights jerseys; and

Access to discounted tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games.

PLAYSTUDIOS apps will be featured during in-venue entertainment at T-Mobile Arena and will be promoted across the Vegas Golden Knights’ digital platforms and broadcasts.

"We are so excited to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights as we continue to support our community, bridging the worlds of digital and destination entertainment, by offering our loyal mobile app players an ever-expanding collection of exciting real-world rewards," said Robert Oseland, Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS.

To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS and its games, visit playstudios.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the creator of the groundbreaking myVIP Loyalty Program is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, MGM Slots Live, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire and Sudoku. The myVIP Loyalty Program enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. myVIP partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.