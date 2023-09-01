VEGAS (September 1, 2023) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 1, the official roster and schedule for the team's 2023 Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The roster features 28 players comprised of 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
28 prospects set to take the ice at The Dollar Loan Center, City National Arena
The Golden Knights will host the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament, which takes place September 15-18 at City National Arena and The Dollar Loan Center. Top prospects from the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks will travel to Vegas for the showcase. Vegas rookies will take the ice for practice on Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m. PT at City National Arena prior to the event.
Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market. FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM will also broadcast all three games of the Golden Knights locally on radio featuring Henderson Silver Knights broadcaster Brian McCormack, who will call the action and be joined live by special guests.
Ticket information for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff was announced last week, with tickets on sale now for the two Vegas Golden Knights games at The Dollar Loan Center. Please note that the roster and schedule below is subject to change.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023 ROOKIE FACEOFF ROSTER
FORWARDS: Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, Mathieu Cataford, Ty Cheveldayoff, Daniel D'Amato, Jakub Demek, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Patrick Guay, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Alex Swetlikoff, Tuomas Uronen
DEFENSEMEN:Layton Ahac, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Lukas Cormier, Matteo Fabrizi, Joe Fleming, Arttu Karki, Christoffer Sedoff
GOALTENDERS:Jordan Papirny, Isaiah Saville, Jesper Vikman
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
No. Name Position
5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
12 Jakub Brabenec Forward
13 Jakub Demek Forward
15 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman
24 Brendan Brisson Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
26 Arttu Karki Defenseman
31 Isaiah Saville Goaltender
32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
40 Lukas Cormier Defenseman
42 Alex Swetlikoff Forward
44 Layton Ahac Defenseman
47 Patrick Guay Forward
52 Artur Cholach Defenseman
53 Simon Pinard Forward
54 Matteo Fabrizi Defenseman
57 Mason Primeau Forward
60 Bear Hughes Forward
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
68 Jordan Papirny Goaltender
77 Ty Cheveldayoff Forward
83 Daniel D'Amato Forward
89 Robbie Fromm-Delorme Forward
91 Jett Jones Forward
95 Joe Fleming Defenseman
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023 ROOKIE FACEOFF SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 14
-Rookie practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, September 15
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. PT (The Dollar Loan Center)
Saturday, September 16
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (The Dollar Loan Center)
Sunday, September 17
-Rookie practice, 9:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Monday, September 18
-Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.