VGK Announce Fan Activations for Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (May 5, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 5, fan activations for the team’s second-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-seven series that opens on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

Rally For The Realm

The team’s Stanley Cup Playoffs theme – For The Realm – builds on the concept of The Realm that was introduced during the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship run. The Realm encompasses all VGK supporters – whoever and wherever they may be – and is a mystical, magical place where odds are defied and dreams are achieved. Rally For The Realm is the Second Round call to action as this year’s pursuit continues.

Fans across the Realm are encouraged to wear gold and come together as one to cheer on the team’s continued pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Home game activations

All fans at home games at T-Mobile Arena will receive exclusive gold battle towels designed for each game and featuring the Rally For The Realm theme.

Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

Morning skates and practices

All Vegas Golden Knights morning skates and team practices at City National Arena are free and open to the public. Schedules are subject to change, and fans are encouraged to follow the team on X (@GoldenKnights) for updates. Fans should note that there are no player autograph opportunities at practices during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Road game watch parties

The Vegas Golden Knights will host official team watch parties at locations in the Las Vegas Valley for each playoff road game. Official team watch parties will feature DJs, giveaways and appearances from the VGK Cast. Raffle prizes at each watch party may include tickets to upcoming home games, autographed merchandise and other Foley Entertainment Group prizes.

The locations of each watch party will be announced prior to each road game.

Game entertainment

Home games at T-Mobile Arena will feature an all-new pregame show. Integrating on-ice live action, video, a light show and ice projections, the award-winning pregame show is part of what makes the game presentation at Vegas Golden Knights games recognized among the best in all of professional sports.

Concessions

T-Mobile Arena concessions stands have introduced new products for the playoffs including a “Hockey in Paradise” featured cocktail that includes Mount Gay Rum and a tiki punch, served in a light-up souvenir cup. A Golden Knight bacon and cheddar burger and nachos served in a souvenir goalie mask are among the other new offerings.

Merchandise

Vegas Golden Knights team stores – including The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena – have introduced new 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise, plus exclusive new products for fans to show their support of the team. These include new Pacific Division Champions gear, Fanatics “Playoff Hockey” styles, For The Realm merchandise and women’s designs from Wild Collective. The Arsenal features a new hat, designed by a patient at Cure 4 The Kids, with proceeds benefitting the organization in partnership with Naqvi Injury Law.

Team retail locations can be found here, and fans can visit VegasTeamStore.com.

New in Round Two, a dedicated merchandise trailer on Toshiba Plaza will feature a special 50% off slearance sale on men’s, women’s, youth, novelties and headwear. The sale will begin three hours prior to doors opening on every home gameday.

Official VGK Mobile App

Fans are encouraged to download the new Official VGK Mobile App for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. All fans with the app will have the opportunity to enter to win tickets to select playoff home games.

Television Pregame Shows

Television broadcasts in the Second Round shift to national providers (ESPN, TNT), but Scripps Sports will continue to produce pregame shows for each game. VGK broadcasters will preview every game in shows originating from T-Mobile Arena (home games) and Studio 31 (road games). Pregame shows will air 30 minutes prior to gametime on Scripps Sports stations and KnightTime+.

Radio Broadcasts

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Podcasts, Streaming & Radio Shows

The VGK Today podcast publishes daily throughout the playoffs, featuring team broadcasters providing unique insight into the series. VGK Today is available wherever fans listen to podcasts.

Knight Time at Noon will also broadcast throughout the playoffs at its usual Monday 12 p.m. PT timeslot on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and streaming on the team’s digital channels.

The VGK Insider Show airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas from 4 to 6 p.m. PT, featuring co-hosts Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis.