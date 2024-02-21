VGK Alumni Association to Host Third Charity Golf Tournament April 9

VEGAS (February 21, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association (VGKAA) announced today, February 21, plans for a charity golf tournament at Southern Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9. The event is the third golf tournament hosted by VGKAA President Deryk Engelland and Vice President Shane Hnidy and will include former Golden Knights Nick Holden, Cody Eakin and Paul Stastny.

Fans can request more information on playing and partnership opportunities by clicking here. Limited spots are available for purchase to play alongside NHL alumni, local celebrities and broadcasters. The event will not be open to the public.

The VGKAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to former NHL players with a focus on giving back to the community, growing the sport of hockey and supporting mental health and well-being efforts.

