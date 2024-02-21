VGK Alumni Association to Host Third Charity Golf Tournament April 9

Playing and partnership opportunities are available for event at Southern Highlands Golf Club

VGKAlumniGolf_zk_2022-05-18_058
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (February 21, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association (VGKAA) announced today, February 21, plans for a charity golf tournament at Southern Highlands Golf Club on Tuesday, April 9. The event is the third golf tournament hosted by VGKAA President Deryk Engelland and Vice President Shane Hnidy and will include former Golden Knights Nick Holden, Cody Eakin and Paul Stastny.

Fans can request more information on playing and partnership opportunities by clicking here. Limited spots are available for purchase to play alongside NHL alumni, local celebrities and broadcasters. The event will not be open to the public.

The VGKAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to former NHL players with a focus on giving back to the community, growing the sport of hockey and supporting mental health and well-being efforts.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 5-3

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Morelli, Thompson Help Golden Knights Power Past Sharks in 4-0 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Kolesar, Ward Grow the Game with Ball Hockey Clinic for Black History Month

Vegas Falls to Carolina, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 17, 2024

Pietrangelo Makes VGK History with 1,000 Games Played

Golden Knights Drop Home Contest to Wild, 5-3

Vegas Golden Knights & Scripps Sports Introduce 'Big Game Bundle' on KnightTime+

By The Numbers: Looking at Pietrangelo's First 999 NHL Games

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 12, 2024

Pietrangelo, on Cusp of 1,000 Games, Reflects on NHL Journey 

Golden Knights Hold On for 3-2 Win Against Coyotes

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2024

Vegas Ends Edmonton’s Win Streak with 3-1 Win

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 6, 2024

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Set to Begin Second Half of the Season