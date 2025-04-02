VGK 2025-26 Full Season Memberships on Sale Now

Fans can get access to every game starting at $58 per game

GettyImages-2203533089
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 2, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 2, that Full Season Memberships for the 2025-26 NHL season are now on sale. Fans interested in securing seats at T-Mobile Arena can sign up here to be contacted by a member of the VGK Ticketing Team or call (702) 645-4259.

Season ticket memberships offer fans the greatest savings off single-game ticket prices, with full season memberships starting at $58 per ticket per game. Other benefits of membership include consistent seat locations for each game, access to purchase pre-paid parking, priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and access to exclusive member events and gifts. To learn more about the exclusive membership benefits, click here.

Additionally, a limited number of premium memberships, which include VIP access to all-inclusive lounges, in-game wait service and complimentary parking, are available. Click here for more information.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

