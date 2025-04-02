VGK 2025-26 Full Season Memberships on Sale Now

VEGAS (April 2, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 2, that Full Season Memberships for the 2025-26 NHL season are now on sale. Fans interested in securing seats at T-Mobile Arena can sign up here to be contacted by a member of the VGK Ticketing Team or call (702) 645-4259.

Season ticket memberships offer fans the greatest savings off single-game ticket prices, with full season memberships starting at $58 per ticket per game. Other benefits of membership include consistent seat locations for each game, access to purchase pre-paid parking, priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and access to exclusive member events and gifts. To learn more about the exclusive membership benefits, click here.

Additionally, a limited number of premium memberships, which include VIP access to all-inclusive lounges, in-game wait service and complimentary parking, are available. Click here for more information.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

