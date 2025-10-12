Vegas’ Late Push Not Enough in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Seattle

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-2) fell to the Seattle Kraken (2-0-0), 2-1, in their third straight overtime game on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Matty Beniers scored a power-play goal eight minutes into the middle frame to put the Kraken up, 1-0. Pavel Dorofeyev extended his season-opening goal streak to three games with a power-play goal four minutes into the third period to tie the game. The game-tying goal is the fourth time this season Dorofeyev tallied a power-play goal from Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Jared McCann scored the overtime game-winning goal for Seattle to earn the 2-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights conclude their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.