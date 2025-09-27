Vegas Holds Off San Jose for 2-1 Exhibition Win

Golden Knights back in action Tuesday night in Colorado

_____Recap092625
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 2-1, in their fourth game of the preseason on Friday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, a goal from Dmitry Orlov gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead. Vegas tied the game less than four minutes later as Jakub Demek redirected a shot from Cole Schwindt past Yaroslav Askarov. Early in the third period, Lukas Cormier wired home a one-timer from the blueline and his power-play goal stood as the game-winner in the 2-1 victory.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT
Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their preseason slate against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Catch the game on TNT and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

