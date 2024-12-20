Vegas Golden Knights to Showcase Netflix's 'Squid Game' at Tonight's Game

VEGAS (December 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to showcase the hit Netflix series Squid Game at tonight’s game, December 19 against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. The thriller’s second season is available only on Netflix beginning December 26.

“This promotion with Netflix adds some unique elements to our game presentation that we think our fans will enjoy,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “It will create an engaging integration and the timing is perfect with the upcoming launch of Squid Game’s much-anticipated second season.”

Activations will begin before tonight’s game, with Pink Guards from Squid Game joining the VGK Cast for the pregame March to The Fortress and fans having the opportunity to play the show’s Dalgona Cookie challenge on Toshiba Plaza. Fans can also pick up a Squid Game branded foam finger. Inside, the Pink Guards will be part of VGK’s Wall of Distraction during warmups.

The Pink Guards will also crank the pregame siren, and the Dalgona Cookie challenge will be featured in an intermission contest. Squid Game will be featured on the gameday poster and in-arena ribbon boards, as well as broadcast assets including digitally enhanced dasherboards and virtual glass signage.

