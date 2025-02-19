Vegas Golden Knights to Make Third Trip to Arizona for Free Clinics, Watch Parties

VEGAS (February 19, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 19, plans for the organization to visit Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona, for a series of free youth hockey clinics and watch parties March 27-29. The trip is presented by Core Hydration.

The trip marks the Golden Knights’ third visit to Arizona since the announcement of 55-game broadcast schedules on Scripps Sports affiliates Arizona 61 and Arizona 58, and the opportunity for fans across Arizona to watch every Scripps Sports VGK broadcast on KnightTime+.

New features of this trip will be a pair of on-ice girls clinics and a Spanish-language LosVGK watch party.

Chance and other members of the VGK Cast will attend all sessions, with special guests at select stops including VGK broadcaster and U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek and VGK Spanish-language broadcaster Jesus Lopez. A full schedule of events for March’s visit will include (subject to change):

Thursday, March 27

1 p.m. MT: LosVGK free ball hockey clinic at Catalina Ventura Elementary School (6331 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix)

4:30 p.m. MT: LosVGK free ball hockey clinic at Chicanos por la Causa (3216 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix)

5:30 p.m. MT: Q&A with VGK broadcaster Jesus Lopez at Chicanos por la Causa

Friday, March 28

4 & 5 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively; 9375 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

5:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago watch party (18o Bar & Grill at Ice Den Scottsdale)

5:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago LosVGK watch party (Salt Tacos y Tequila, 6751 Sunset Blvd., Glendale)

6:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice girls clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 8-13)

7:30 p.m. MT: Q&A and autographs with VGK broadcaster and U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek

Saturday, March 29

1 & 2 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Chandler (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively; 7225 W. Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ)

3:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice girls clinic at Ice Den Chandler (ages 8-13)

4:30 p.m. MT: Q&A and autographs with VGK broadcaster and U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek

Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available at these links: Chicanos por la Causa ball hockey; Scottsdale and Chandler on-ice clinics.

The Golden Knights made previous visits to the Phoenix area in October (video recap, article) and December.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.