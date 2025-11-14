Vegas Golden Knights to Host NHL Learn to Play in Big Sky, Montana

VGK to host a five-week Outdoor NHL Learn to Play program at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, beginning January 4, 2026

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (November 14, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, that the organization will host a five-week Outdoor NHL Learn to Play program at the Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, running Sundays beginning on January 4 through February 1, 2026, from 10-11 a.m. MT.

Designed for boys and girls ages 4 to 10, the NHL Learn to Play program will give young players the opportunity to develop their hockey skills in a fun and supportive setting. Each participant will receive a full set of brand-new hockey equipment, along with five weeks of ice time and coaching. Please note that basic skating competency is required to participate.

Following the Golden Knights’ first Learn to Play session on January 4, the organization will host a free VGK Youth Hockey Clinic from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT for boys and girls from ages 9 to 13. Basic skating competency is also required for all participants.

The trip to Big Sky, Montana, will feature members of the Golden Knights organization, which Golden Knights Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth, VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland and Vegas mascot Chance. Prior to the first Learn to Play session on January 4, Engelland will be available for photos and autographs from 9-10 a.m. MT at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink.

Advanced registration is required. Parents or guardians who are interested in signing their child up for either session can do so by following these links:

NHL Learn to Play – Jan. 4-Feb. 1, 2026, 10-11 a.m. MT

VGK Free Youth Hockey Clinic – Jan. 4, 2026, 11-12 p.m. MT

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

