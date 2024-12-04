Vegas Golden Knights to Have Seven Players Participating in 4 Nations Face-Off

VEGAS (December 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today, December 4, full rosters for each of the four teams participating in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a round-robin tournament featuring teams comprised of NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The event will take place in Boston and Montreal from February 12-20.

Golden Knights forward **Mark Stone**, defensemen **Alex Pietrangelo** and **Shea Theodore**, and goaltender **Adin Hill** were all named to Canada’s roster for the tournament, while defenseman **Noah Hanifin** was selected for the United States. Previously announced for the 4 Nations Face-off from Vegas were forwards **Jack Eichel** and **William Karlsson**, as well as Bruce Cassidy who will be serving as an assistant coach for Canada.

The seven players participating from the Golden Knights are the second-highest total of any club in the NHL, only trailing the Florida Panthers who have eight. Vegas has the highest number of players on the Team Canada roster, with four. The Golden Knights also have the most players representing the two teams from North America (six) and are the only NHL club with multiple players on both Canada and the United States.

Stone was named to Canada’s roster on Wednesday and has collected 21 points (6 G, 15 A) in 13 games for the Golden Knights this season. Stone’s 1.62 points per game played are currently second among all skaters in the NHL. The forward posted 53 points (16 G, 37 A) in 56 games during the 2023-24 regular season and scored three goals during his team’s first-round matchup with Dallas, tied with Eichel for the team lead. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 IIHF World Championship, where he earned a gold medal. Stone, the captain of the Golden Knights, helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in 2023.

Hanifin was added to the roster for the United States on Wednesday after appearing in each of Vegas’ 26 games this season and posting 12 points (3 G, 9 A). The 27-year-old appeared in his 700th NHL game on November 25, splitting time between Vegas, Calgary, and Carolina where he was drafted in the first round (5th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The native of Boston, Massachusetts spent one year at Boston College before professional play and finished with 23 points (5 G, 18 A) in 37 games. Internationally, Hanifin has represented the United States three times at the IIHF World Championship (2019, 2017, 2016), twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2015, 2014) and spent one season (2013-14) in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Pietrangelo, 34, will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and has played in 23 games with Vegas this season, recording 15 points (2 G, 13 A) and a +5 rating. In his five seasons as a Golden Knight, the defenseman has appeared in 281 games with an average time on ice of 23:59, the highest among all skaters on Vegas. Pietrangelo has won the Stanley Cup twice in his career, with Vegas in 2023 and St. Louis in 2019, where he spent the first 12 years of his NHL career. Internationally, the native of King City, Ontario earned gold medals at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2014 Winter Olympics, and he also represented Canada during the 2011 IIHF World Championship.

Theodore was added to Team Canada’s roster on Wednesday after leading Vegas defensemen in scoring with 18 points (1 G, 17 A) in 25 games this season. The 29-year-old is the franchise’s all-time leader in points from defensemen with 307 (67 G, 240 A) and stands with a +65 rating in 469 games as a Golden Knight. Internationally, Theodore has played for his country at multiple stages throughout his career, most recently at the 2019 IIHF World Championship when Canada earned a silver medal. The native of Aldergrove, British Columbia helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023 and signed an eight-year extension with Vegas on October 24.

Hill, 28, was named one of Canada’s three goaltenders on Wednesday. The netminder has played in 17 games for Vegas this season, going 11-4-2 with a 2.67 GAA, .900 save percentage, and two shutouts. In his last seven appearances, Hill has recorded a 1.70 GAA, which leads all goaltenders in the NHL who have played in at least four games during that stretch. Internationally, the native of Comox, British Columbia, played for Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and helped his country to a gold medal. Hill led Vegas to a Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in 2023 when he went 11-4, playing in each of the team's final 16 games of the postseason. Hill’s .932 save percentage during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs led all goaltenders.

Details regarding media availabilities will be announced at a later time for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Fans can view the complete game schedule, purchase tickets, and sign up to receive information and updates for the 4 Nations Face-Off at https://nhl.com/4nations.

