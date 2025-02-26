Vegas Golden Knights to Celebrate Women's History Knight on March 7

VEGAS (February 26, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 26, plans for the team’s Women’s History Knight on Friday, March 7 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Taco Bell.

A new logo created by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Designer Veronica Carpenter draws upon the American Traditional style of tattoos, often seen in the timeless tributes to “Mom.” Here the tribute is to women’s history, featuring the Golden Knights’ “V” in a heart and adorned with roses and wings.

The logo is showcased on a velvet cap that is available with a special ticket offer for the March 7 game at this link. It is also on a T-shirt available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and will be showcased on KnightTron, the gameday poster and throughout T-Mobile Arena at the game.

T-Mobile Arena will host multiple Women’s History Month activations on the day of the March 7 game. At 8 a.m. PT, three-time Olympian Cassie Campbell-Pascall – who led Canada to two Olympic golds as team captain – will lead an on-ice clinic with the 19-and-Under Jr. Golden Knights girls team. At 3 p.m. PT, Women in Sports + Events Las Vegas (WISE LV) will host approximately 45 members for a networking event and panel discussion featuring senior to executive-level women in the Golden Knights’ organization.

Women’s History Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights team that won the 2024 USA Hockey Girls Tier 2 14-and-Under National Championship. The 10U Jr. Golden Knights girls will play during the first intermission for Mites at Knight presented by AAA.

Additional activations at the game will include a live art project created on Toshiba Plaza before the game by artists from Graffiti Park. Women’s History Knight will also showcase the talents of Fortress regulars Katie Marie (in-arena host) as well as the Vegas Vivas, Golden Belles, Knights Guard and Knight Line. The team’s broadcast on Scripps Sports will feature Ashali Vise as rinkside reporter and both Megan Bozek and Jamie Hersch providing analysis on the pregame, intermission and postgame desk.

Throughout Women’s History Month the Vegas Golden Knights will showcase the female staff members throughout the organization who contribute to its success on vegasgoldenknights.com.

