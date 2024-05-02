Vegas Golden Knights to Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10

VEGAS (May 2, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 2, the team’s plans to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10 with giveaways, school visits, and discounts on food and VGK gear.

Members of the VGK Cast and the team’s staff have visits planned to nine Clark County School District (CCSD) schools around the Las Vegas Valley to surprise teachers with treats and VGK swag. President of the VGK Alumni Association Deryk Engelland will join select visits.

In addition, CCSD teachers will receive 20% off all week on food from the two MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub locations (at City National Arena and America First Center in Henderson), and on team gear at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Livery at America First Center (excluding Authentics items). Teachers must show their CCSD identification to receive the discounts.

