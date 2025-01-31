Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brandon Saad to One-Year Contract

VEGAS (January 31, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, January 31, that the team has signed forward Brandon Saad to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL season worth an average annual value of $1,500,000.

Saad, 32, has appeared in 906 NHL games in his career, most recently with the St. Louis Blues where he signed as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The forward scored 26 goals last season while playing in each of the Blues’ 82 games and has collected a total of 515 points (260 G, 255 A) with a +37 rating across 13 seasons spent in St. Louis, Colorado, Columbus, and Chicago. Saad has scored at least 20 goals in seven seasons and has skated in over 70 games nine times in his career. Since his rookie year with the Blackhawks in 2012-13, the native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranks third among all American-born skaters in games played during the regular season, while his 260 goals rank 10th.

Saad brings a wealth of additional experience in the postseason, where he won the Stanley Cup twice (2013, 2015) during his seven seasons with the Blackhawks. The 6-1 forward has seen action in 103 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs while producing 55 points (27 G, 28 A) and a +17 rating while on the ice. Saad’s eight goals during Chicago’s run to the Cup in 2015 finished as the third-highest total among his club.

Chicago drafted Saad in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, the forward spent two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit and one year in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Brandon Saad, Forward

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 32

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Has played in 906 games during his 13-year NHL career with the Blues (2021-25), Avalanche (2020-21), Blue Jackets (2015-17), and Blackhawks (2017-20, 2011-15), collecting 515 points (260 G, 255 A) with a +37 rating

-Ranks third among American-born skaters in games played since his rookie season in 2012-13

-Scored 26 goals for St. Louis last season while appearing in each of the club’s 82 games

-Named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2016 and finished the 2015-16 campaign with a career-high 31 goals

-Won the Stanley Cup twice with Chicago (2013, 2015) and has recorded 55 points (27 G, 28 A) in 103 games during the postseason

-Finished rookie season as a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2013 after posting 27 points (10 G, 17 A) in 46 NHL games

-Drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft

-Spent two seasons playing in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit and one in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program

