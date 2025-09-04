Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's 'A Golden Knight' Gala Returns to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nov. 2

VEGAS (September 4, 2025) – The **Vegas Golden Knights Foundation** will host the team’s annual charity gala, A Golden Knight, for the second consecutive year at **Fontainebleau Las Vegas** on Sunday, Nov. 2. The event, the VGK Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, will be held at the luxury resort and casino’s LIV nightclub, and will feature appearances by Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and team personnel, as well as a VIP pre-gala cocktail reception, and live and silent auctions featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“We are so excited to bring A Golden Knight back to Fontainebleau Las Vegas this year,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a resort that aligns with our goal to provide a spectacular experience for our fans, players and front office, while supporting the local Las Vegas community and the charitable initiatives of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.”

General admission tickets are on sale now for $500 at this **link**. A limited number of $1,500 VIP tickets provides unique access to a cocktail reception with the team prior to the gala.

Sponsorship opportunities for A Golden Knight are also available, and inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Media information, including photo and video opportunities, will be announced at a later date. The event is semi-formal attire and all attendees must be 21 or older.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

