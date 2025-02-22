Vegas Golden Knights, Donna Street Community Center Build New Playground with KABOOM!

VEGAS (February 22, 2025) – On Friday, February 21, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Donna Street Community Center and national nonprofit KABOOM! constructed a new playground at Centennial Park Apartments in North Las Vegas.

More than 100 volunteers – including eight players from the Golden Knights – took part in the construction, which turned an empty courtyard into an expansive playspace featuring multiple swings, slides, platforms and a climbing wall. The build took just five hours, finishing ahead of schedule around 1:30 p.m. PT. A donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation financed the playground.

The playground is geared toward kids ages 5 to 12. KABOOM! envisions a world where safe and amazing places to play exist for every child in America so that kids can grow up happy and healthy.

Community members led the creation of the playground, from design to installation. In December, kids and community members shared drawings of their dream playspaces with project organizers at an event hosted by Donna Street Community Center. These ideas were integrated into the new playground design.

This project represents progress in ensuring every kid has a place to play, providing a state-of-the-art playground for hundreds of children to enjoy each year.

The Vegas Golden Knights’ support of the project coincides with the team’s celebration of Black History Month. Robert Strawder, the Founder of Donna Street Community Center, will crank the siren Saturday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena as the Golden Knights celebrate Black History Knight.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT DONNA STREET COMMUNITY CENTER

The Donna Street Community Center (DSCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth and families in North Las Vegas. Founded by Robert Strawder, a lifelong resident of the community, DSCC was established to address the pressing needs of families and individuals in the Centennial Park Apartments and surrounding areas. Following the closure of the Boys & Girls Club in 2018, DSCC emerged as a beacon of hope, offering youth development, family support, and community-building programs that promote education, economic mobility, and personal growth. For more information, visit donnastreetcommunitycenter.org or follow us on social media.

ABOUT KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to build or improve 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that nearly 12 million kids have equitable access to the crucial benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. In 2022, KABOOM! launched the 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity to accelerate its mission in 25 high-priority locations over five years. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.