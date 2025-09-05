Vegas Golden Knights Announce Sandbagger as Proud Partner

VEGAS (September 5, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 5, that the premium spirit-based ready-to-drink beverage "Sandbagger” has been named a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are excited to partner with Sandbagger and bring this refreshing cocktail from the golf course to The Fortress,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations of the Golden Knights. “The Rowan family embodies our message of ‘Always Advance,’ and we look forward to working with the Sandbagger team to expand its realm while also providing our fans with a one-of-a-kind beverage.”

Through this partnership, Sandbagger will offer fans the chance to sample its delicious flavors before select Golden Knights home games, including on Opening Knight on Oct. 8, when Vegas faces Los Angeles. Fans can grab a Sandbagger at its Grab N Go Market outside of Section 9 and throughout T-Mobile Arena at all Golden Knights home games. The beverage company will also feature various branding elements at Golden Knights games, both at home and on the road.

“We are so proud to be partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Jay Rowan, President of Sandbagger Holdings USA. “We know that the best way to enjoy a hockey game is with a great drink, and we cannot be more thrilled to bring our premium spirit-based beverages to the Golden Knights fans this season. The Sandbagger organization prides itself on being a company that promotes originality and building our own legacy, and we believe the Golden Knights share that same mantra.”

For Golden Knights fans 21 and older, you can learn more about Sandbagger by visiting their website at sandbagger.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.