Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

VEGAS (February 18, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, February 18, that the team has traded forward Grigori Denisenko to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko, 24, played one game with Vegas during the 2024-25 campaign. In Henderson, the forward skated in 42 AHL games and recorded 24 points (10 G, 14 A) this season. The native of Novosibirsk, Russia, was selected to represent Henderson at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in January and was claimed off waivers by Vegas from Florida prior to the 2023-24 season.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.