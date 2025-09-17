Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp Presented by Core Hydration

VEGAS (September 17, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 17, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 Training Camp presented by Core Hydration. The roster features 64 players comprised of 37 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Golden Knights will take the ice for their opening practices on Thursday, Sept. 18 at City National Arena. The first practice on Thursday, scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, will be open exclusively to season-ticket members. The two additional practices on Thursday and all others at City National Arena remain free and open to the public. Members of the VGK Broadcast Team will host live streams of the team's practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Preseason play officially begins on Sunday, Sept. 21 when Vegas travels to San Jose to face the Sharks at 5 p.m. PT. Vegas’ first home game of the preseason comes on Tuesday, Sept. 23 when Los Angeles visits T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here. Broadcast and streaming information for the preseason will be announced at a later date.

The full roster and schedule for training camp is below and subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (37): Ivan Barbashev, Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Joe Fleming, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Mitch Marner, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Mateo Nobert, Devon Paliani, Cole Reinhardt, Jonas Rondbjerg, Brandon Saad, Matyas Sapovaliv, Cole Schwindt, Colton Sissons, Reilly Smith, Sloan Stanick, Mark Stone, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Kevin Wall, Alex Weiermair

DEFENSEMEN (21): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Dylan Coghlan, Lukas Cormier, Jeremy Davies, Noah Hanifin, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Lucas Johansen, Viliam Kmec, Kaedan Korczak, Jeremy Lauzon, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Brayden McNabb, Jaycob Megna, Bronson Ride, Christoffer Sedoff, Carter Sotheran, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS (6): Adin Hill, Carl Lindbom, Jordan Papirny, Akira Schmid, Jesper Vikman, Cameron Whitehead

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

2 Zach Whitecloud Defenseman

3 Brayden McNabb Defenseman

5 Jeremy Lauzon Defenseman

6 Kaedan Korczak Defenseman

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

9 Jack Eichel Forward

10 Colton Sissons Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

13 Jakub Demek Forward

15 Noah Hanifin Defenseman

16 Pavel Dorofeyev Forward

17 Ben Hutton Defenseman

18 Alex Weiermair Forward

19 Reilly Smith Forward

20 Brandon Saad Forward

21 Brett Howden Forward

22 Cole Schwindt Forward

23 Cole Reinhardt Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

26 Alexander Holtz Forward

27 Shea Theodore Defenseman

28 Tanner Laczynski Forward

30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

33 Adin Hill Goaltender

34 Jordan Papirny Goaltender

36 Raphael Lavoie Forward

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

40 Akira Schmid Goaltender

41 Brandon Hickey Defenseman

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

45 Mateo Nobert Forward

46 Jonas Rondbjerg Forward

47 Artur Cholach Defenseman

48 Tomas Hertl Forward

49 Ivan Barbashev Forward

50 Joe Fleming Forward

51 Lukas Cormier Defenseman

52 Dylan Coghlan Defenseman

55 Keegan Kolesar Forward

56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman

57 Bronson Ride Defenseman

59 Jackson Hallum Forward

61 Mark Stone Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

65 Devon Paliani Forward

68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman

70 Andreas Straka Forward

71 William Karlsson Forward

74 Kevin Wall Forward

75 Mitch McLain Forward

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

78 Lucas Johansen Defenseman

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

84 Jeremy Davies Defenseman

88 Jaycob Megna Defenseman

89 Riley McKay Forward

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

93 Mitch Marner Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 18

-Team Vegas practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena - season-ticket member exclusive)

-Team Golden practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 19

-Team Golden practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 20

-Team Knights practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Sunday, September 21

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Monday, September 22

DAY OFF

Tuesday, September 23

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, September 24

-Team A practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team B practice, 12 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, September 25

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, September 26

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Saturday, September 27

DAY OFF

Sunday, September 28

DAY OFF

Monday, September 29

-Practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Tuesday, September 30

-Morning skate, 9:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Wednesday, October 1

-Morning skate, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, October 2

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, October 3

-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.