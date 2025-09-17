Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Training Camp Presented by Core Hydration

VEGAS (September 17, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 17, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 Training Camp presented by Core Hydration. The roster features 64 players comprised of 37 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.
The Golden Knights will take the ice for their opening practices on Thursday, Sept. 18 at City National Arena. The first practice on Thursday, scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, will be open exclusively to season-ticket members. The two additional practices on Thursday and all others at City National Arena remain free and open to the public. Members of the VGK Broadcast Team will host live streams of the team's practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Preseason play officially begins on Sunday, Sept. 21 when Vegas travels to San Jose to face the Sharks at 5 p.m. PT. Vegas’ first home game of the preseason comes on Tuesday, Sept. 23 when Los Angeles visits T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for the team’s four home games during the preseason can be found here. Broadcast and streaming information for the preseason will be announced at a later date.
The full roster and schedule for training camp is below and subject to change.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS (37): Ivan Barbashev, Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Joe Fleming, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Mitch Marner, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Mateo Nobert, Devon Paliani, Cole Reinhardt, Jonas Rondbjerg, Brandon Saad, Matyas Sapovaliv, Cole Schwindt, Colton Sissons, Reilly Smith, Sloan Stanick, Mark Stone, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Kevin Wall, Alex Weiermair
DEFENSEMEN (21): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Dylan Coghlan, Lukas Cormier, Jeremy Davies, Noah Hanifin, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Lucas Johansen, Viliam Kmec, Kaedan Korczak, Jeremy Lauzon, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Brayden McNabb, Jaycob Megna, Bronson Ride, Christoffer Sedoff, Carter Sotheran, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud
GOALTENDERS (6): Adin Hill, Carl Lindbom, Jordan Papirny, Akira Schmid, Jesper Vikman, Cameron Whitehead
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 18
-Team Vegas practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena - season-ticket member exclusive)
-Team Golden practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team Knights practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, September 19
-Team Golden practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team Knights practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team Vegas practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
Saturday, September 20
-Team Knights practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team Vegas practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team Golden practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
Sunday, September 21
-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. PT (SAP Center)
Monday, September 22
DAY OFF
Tuesday, September 23
-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)
Wednesday, September 24
-Team A practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Team B practice, 12 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
Thursday, September 25
-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)
Friday, September 26
-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (SAP Center)
Saturday, September 27
DAY OFF
Sunday, September 28
DAY OFF
Monday, September 29
-Practice, 2 p.m. PT (City National Arena)
Tuesday, September 30
-Morning skate, 9:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)
Wednesday, October 1
-Morning skate, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)
Thursday, October 2
-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, October 3
-Morning skate, 11 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.