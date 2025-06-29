VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER AND SCHEDULE FOR 2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

VEGAS (June 29, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, the roster and schedule for the organization’s 2025 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Development Camp will be held Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3. All on-ice sessions open to the public and media will be located on Rink A of City National Arena.

As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101) to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. Wednesday’s event is closed to fans.

The full roster and schedule for the team’s Development Camp is below and subject to change.

2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (14): Braeden Bowman, Trevor Connelly, Remi Gelinas, Ben Hemmerling, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Jacob Mathieu, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Lucas Van Vliet, Alex Weiermair

Defensemen (9): Peteris Bulans, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Michael Neumeier, Gustav Sjoqvist, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride, Abram Wiebe

Goaltenders (3): Jack Parsons, Stephen Peck, Cameron Whitehead

# Name Position

1 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

5 Gustav Sjoqvist Defenseman

11 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Forward

18 Alex Weiermair Forward

24 Trevor Connelly Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

34 Stephen Peck Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

45 Mateo Nobert Defenseman

53 Michael Neumeier Defenseman

56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman

57 Bronson Ride Defenseman

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

67 Lucas Van Vliet Forward

68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

80 Jack Parsons Goaltender

82 Abram Wiebe Defenseman

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

94 Remi Gelinas Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

97 Jacob Mathieu Forward

2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

*All on-ice sessions below are open to the public on Rink A at City National Arena

Monday, June 30

**Practice, 1:15 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 1

Practice, 10 a.m. PT

Wednesday, July 2

Visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, 9:45 a.m. PT

Practice, 3:15 p.m. PT

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.