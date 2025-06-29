VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER AND SCHEDULE FOR 2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

VEGAS (June 29, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 29, the roster and schedule for the organization’s 2025 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Development Camp will be held Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3. All on-ice sessions open to the public and media will be located on Rink A of City National Arena.
As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101) to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. Wednesday’s event is closed to fans.
The full roster and schedule for the team’s Development Camp is below and subject to change.
2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (14): Braeden Bowman, Trevor Connelly, Remi Gelinas, Ben Hemmerling, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Jacob Mathieu, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Lucas Van Vliet, Alex Weiermair
Defensemen (9): Peteris Bulans, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Michael Neumeier, Gustav Sjoqvist, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride, Abram Wiebe
Goaltenders (3): Jack Parsons, Stephen Peck, Cameron Whitehead
2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE
*All on-ice sessions below are open to the public on Rink A at City National Arena
Monday, June 30
**Practice, 1:15 p.m. PT
Tuesday, July 1
Practice, 10 a.m. PT
Wednesday, July 2
Visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, 9:45 a.m. PT
Practice, 3:15 p.m. PT
